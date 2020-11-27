Security monitoring, intrusion detection, parking management, one installation of Hikvision technology can do all this, and more. Discover how the 2000 Hotel in Kigali is using Hikvision technology to make operations more secure and efficient on every floor of its luxury four-star accommodation. The 2000 Hotel in Kigali, Rwanda, is known as the ‘highest hotel in Kigali’, offering captivating views over the city and the mountains.
Guests enjoy the hotel’s four-star luxury facilities for work and leisure, taking advantage of its central location in the heart of Rwanda’s bustling capital city. Security of hotel guests has always been paramount, and so soon after the hotel was built, the management team installed security cameras throughout. However, over time it turned out that the imagery captured simply wasn’t clear enough to be useful in many situations.
Underground parking lot
Unfortunately, we started to notice that goods were going missing in the supermarket, as well as in the warehouse"
What’s more, there were further security issues following the opening of a new supermarket on the hotel’s second floor. “Unfortunately, we started to notice that goods were going missing in the supermarket, as well as in the warehouse,” explains Miao Zhang, the Managing Director, 2000 Hotel. “Sometimes we noticed cash was missing from the registers, too.”
In addition to this, the hotel was seeking a more efficient way to manage its underground parking lot. “The hotel was using a guard to let people in and out of the parking lot, and to calculate payments. But with more than 500 spaces to look after, this took time, often causing traffic jams as visitors waited to leave. Plus, the parking fees were sometimes incorrect,” explains Jaden. “Consequently, the team decided to explore how technology might be able to help.”
Intrusion alarm system
The 2000 Hotel chose a complete Hikvision solution, featuring 70 security cameras, a 60-channel intrusion alarm system for the supermarket, and an entrance/exit and payment system for the parking lot. In the corridors of the hotel and in the supermarket, the team installed Hikvision Dome Network Cameras (DS-2CD2145FWD-I). These discreet cameras offer high quality images, even in low light conditions.
In the hotel lobby, the stairwells and in the supermarket, the team installed Hikvision Bullet Network Cameras (DS-2CD2T45FWD-I5), with extended zoom and infrared capabilities that are ideal for these larger spaces. At the supermarket checkouts, the team installed Hikvision Varifocal Bullet Network Cameras (DS-2CD2645FWD-IZS), which feature a motorised varifocal lens for close monitoring of this busy location.
Varifocal IR bullet cameras
Meanwhile, Hikvision Varifocal IR DarkFighter Bullet Cameras (DS-2CD5A26G0-IZS) were installed at the main entrance of the hotel and the supermarket. These feature a wide dynamic range, ensuring clear images even when the cameras are facing strong light. To protect the supermarket outside of opening hours, the 2000 Hotel installed a complete Hikvision intrusion alarm system. The alarm system contains a PIR sensor (DS-PD2-D15AME), which is installed near the window of the supermarket.
If someone intrudes in from the window at night, the system will be triggered and an alarm will be issued. Not only that, there is also a panic alarm station (DS-PEA1-21) in the control room of the supermarket. If an emergency occurs, people can use the tool to realise alarm aid at the first time.
ANPR video unit
The 2000 Hotel is managing the whole solution through Hikvision IVMS-5200E software
Finally, at the entrance and exit of the underground parking lot, the hotel installed the Hikvision ANPR Video Unit (DS-TCG227-A), along with barriers, a card station and an integrated payment system, also from Hikvision. The 2000 Hotel is managing the whole solution through Hikvision IVMS-5200E software. Thanks to the high quality Hikvision technology, live review is very clear, making it ideal to support the investigation of any security incidents.
However, since cameras were installed, there have been fewer incidents to deal with. What’s more, the supermarket team are better equipped to respond in the event of an out-of-hours breach. “If an intruder triggers the alarm, the duty manager gets an instant alert on their phone with quick access to relevant footage. This gives them real peace of mind,” says Jaden Huang, the Project Manager from Hikvision. “Indeed, it’s possible to view the status of the whole hotel system from a laptop or phone.”
Parking management solution
Down in the basement parking lot, the Hikvision parking management solution is working effectively. “Parking has become faster and more automated. For example, barriers will open and close automatically when customers take or insert a card, and parking charges are automatically calculated. And there are no more jams on exit,” confirms Jaden. The 2000 Hotel team are working on a new building in Kigali, with construction almost completed.
The plan is to use Hikvision technology here, too. Miao says “Hikvision has provided the 2000 Hotel in Rwanda with world-class video technology that solved a host of our security and operational challenges. They also offer excellent support in one centralised location. We fully appreciate their professional service, and look forward to continuing our working relationship.”