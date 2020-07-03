Hikvision, an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency, has announced a brand-new addition to its DeepinView camera line: the Dedicated Subseries. This unprecedented new addition loads a batch of AI-powered deep learning algorithms into each unit, boasting stunning performance and cost-effective pricing.
Dedicated DeepinView Cameras
Over the last few years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been applied in many ways in security markets. As technology advances, AI chipset performance has improved to enable massive computing power using various algorithms and contributing to multi-intelligence functionality and higher accuracy.
The new Dedicated DeepinView Cameras are an example of these advances, incorporating several AI-powered deep learning algorithms in one unit. What’s more is that these algorithms can be switched, thereby essentially putting 5 or 6 unique cameras in one housing.
Integrated with enhanced AI technology
“Embedding switchable algorithms is a significant step for Hikvision to take in its AI product development. In a world of ever-changing technologies and functionalities, this approach creates great value for end users to try new technologies to ensure security, as well as to implement business intelligence and other applications,” said Frank Zhang, President of the International Product and Solution Center at Hikvision.
He adds, “The benefits of our new offerings are numerous including reduced costs, improved efficiency, and speedy and effective incident response.”
Vehicle analysis capability
The Dedicated DeepinView cameras combine two product categories – the first is vehicle analysis where cameras combine automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) with vehicle attribute recognition.
Attributes include the vehicle’s make, colour, and direction of movement. Typical uses include installation at checkpoints of city streets and at entrances & exits of buildings or industrial parks.
Switchable deep learning algorithms
Models in the second category boast six switchable deep learning algorithms in one camera housing, including facial recognition, face counting, hard hat detection, perimeter protection, queue management, and multiple-target-type detection (detecting multiple targets and multiple types of targets at once).
Accordingly, users can simply enable an algorithm manually for dedicated use, and then later switch the algorithm as needed. One example of a switchable algorithm is hard hat detection. This algorithm can be used on construction sites to ensure safety and compliance.
Face-counting function
Specially-equipped DeepinView cameras can precisely distinguish a worker on the site wearing a hard hat from those without one, and automatically deliver alerts when the hard hat violation is detected.
Another example is in a retail setting, a face-counting function can be enabled to precisely count customers entering and leaving the store. Repeat customers and store staff can be automatically excluded in the process, helping store managers count new customers with precision.
Flexibility among algorithms enables users to also switch among:
- Perimeter protection – To monitor outdoor areas needing security and deliver accurate alarms upon intrusions.
- Facial recognition – To grant authorised access to restricted areas in various organisations, such as school laboratories, archive rooms, and hospital pharmacies.
- Queue management – To better understand customer wait times, optimise staff levels, and enhance customer experience.
DarkFighter and LightFighter technologies
The Dedicated DeepinView Cameras are available in 2, 4, 8, and 12 MP resolutions
Equipped with Hikvision’s DarkFighter and LightFighter technologies, these cameras capture vivid and color images in extremely low-light environments or in scenes with strong backlighting where color and brightness balance is extremely difficult. Smooth Streaming mode further ensures a high-quality live feed.
The Dedicated DeepinView Cameras are available in 2, 4, 8, and 12 MP resolutions for customers to choose from.
Vibration detection
Furthermore, metadata is supported to allow third-party platforms to receive data from Hikvision cameras for real-time video analysis or recorded into footage archives to enable rapid searching forensic evidence.
Finally, these camera models also offer Vibration Detection for outdoor use, which detects and notifies users of vandalism.