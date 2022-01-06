Hikvision, a globally renowned manufacturer and supplier of security products and solutions, has expanded and enhanced its popular line of ColorVu cameras with second generation technology that further increases performance to capture clear and colorful images, even in the darkest environments.
ColorVu G2 cameras
The improved and expanded line of ColorVu G2 cameras incorporates exceptional light-gathering technology employing advanced image processing algorithms and built-in lighting, to provide colour surveillance 24/7, in dark environments.
In addition to producing superior colour images in dark applications, ColorVu G2 cameras also feature Hikvision’s 2nd Generation AcuSense technology, for precise human and vehicle filtering.
Featuring AcuSense technology
AcuSense can reduce false alarms by up to 90 percent and make it easier and more cost-efficient to find specific targets, when searching recorded video footage, further improving productivity and alarm handling efficiency.
“Hikvision ColorVu G2 technology provides users with the three surveillance camera features that today’s security professionals demand most – high performance colour imaging, reliable operation and extreme value,” said John Xiao, the Vice President of Marketing, Hikvision USA.
John Xiao adds, “In addition to their competitive price point, ColorVu G2 cameras eliminate the need for additional lighting products and all of the costs associated with installation, and long-term maintenance, without compromising imaging performance.”
Integrated with H.265+ video compression technology
Hikvision ColorVu G2 cameras are available in 2 MP, 4 MP and now 8 MP resolution models, and a variety of PTZ, turret, and bullet indoor or outdoor (IP67 rated) configurations. All models incorporate H.265+ video compression technology, to conserve bandwidth and storage.
In addition to their intelligent ColorVu and AcuSense technologies, ColorVu G2 cameras also feature self-adapting 3D Digital Noise Reduction (DNR), so as to ensure high-quality, full motion video and imaging, for a wide range of applications.
8 MP DS-2CD2087G2-L network bullet camera
The latest addition to the Hikvision ColorVu G2 camera lineup, the 8 MP DS-2CD2087G2-L network bullet camera, is available with a 2.8 mm or 4 mm fixed lens, and features 130 dB Wide Dynamic Range and a minimum illumination requirement of only 0.0005 lux.
The camera offers a large F1.0 aperture lens coupled with an advanced image sensor, to capture bright, vivid images in near darkness.
Featuring built-in supplemental lighting
The high-resolution camera also incorporates built-in supplemental lighting, to provide warm-light illumination, when ambient light levels fall to zero lux, and an IP-67 rated enclosure, for use in extreme weather environments.