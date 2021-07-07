Hikvision, an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency, has introduced its All-in-one Indoor Station product, a tablet device for converging security solutions in homes and offices.
With the intelligent indoor station as the management center, users now can enjoy simple control and flexible linkage among various Hikvision devices, including video intercom, access control, intrusion alarm, IP cameras, NVRs, and more.
Protecting home and office
Through the built-in Hik-Connect application, various Hikvision devices or sub-systems can be managed and monitored by the All-in-one Indoor Station.
Users can also easily check the status of their devices, network and environmental temperature
Video intercom, access control, intrusion alarm, IP cameras, NVRs and other Hikvision devices can be managed with a tap on the touchscreen, including unlocking doors, using the video intercom, video monitoring, arming or disarming an alarm system, and more. Users can also easily check the status of their devices, network, battery levels, and environmental temperature to better protect their home and office.
Device management application
Further, with the indoor station, events from various products and sub-systems can be linked together by setting linkage rules through Hik-ProConnect, a cloud-based device management application for installers; they can be triggered by each other to implement event linkages. Installers can easily help users to create scenarios for various event types, time schedules, and triggered actions, according to their specific scenarios.
For example, an alarm system can be linked with a CCTV system to create the video verification function. The indoor station is usually fixed in place at an entrance gate or other convenient location, putting the system within easy reach. Users can complete daily operations conveniently with just a tap when entering or exiting.