“For the very first time, AcuSense technology from Hikvision is bringing the power of AI security to homeowners and SMBs. That means customers in this important market can now boost their security and respond to incidents faster, while also saving time and reducing their workloads and costs,” says Kevin You, Product Management Director at Hikvision.
Most technology innovations are a continuation of what’s come before. This results in products that are smarter, more efficient, or more cost-effective, but basically just a marginal improvement on the previous version. And then there are technologies that change the game. Technologies like AcuSense from Hikvision.
Further protecting people
By making AI security features available to homeowners and SMB organisations for the first time, AcuSense technology is powering more effective security, more efficiency, and faster ROI for customers in these important markets. Here are 3 key ways that AcuSense technology is revolutionising security for residential and SMB customers:
This helps to prevent break-ins in the first place, further protecting people and assets
AcuSense technology supports faster, more effective responses to security incidents - With traditional CCTV solutions, end users may not even know an incident has occurred until after the event – when damages and losses have already been incurred. AcuSense changes this with real-time alarms triggered to end users’ mobile devices – allowing them to respond in real-time to minimise the negative impacts of a security breach.
As an additional benefit, certain AcuSense-enabled camera models offer built-in sound and strobe alarms to startle intruders when they enter restricted areas, stopping them in their tracks. This helps to prevent break-ins in the first place, further protecting people and assets.
Real security threats
AcuSense technology delivers major time and cost savings for homeowners and businesses - Another way AcuSense revolutionises home and business security is by differentiating between humans and vehicles, and other moving objects such as animals, falling leaves, or heavy rain. This minimises false positives and ensures that end users are only alerted in the event of real security threats.
This is achieved with ‘tags’ added to the video timeline every time a person or vehicle appears
With AcuSense technology, homeowners, SMB security teams, and alarm-receiving centres can also find footage of security incidents extremely quickly and easily, with no need to review video manually. This is achieved with ‘tags’ added to the video timeline every time a person or vehicle appears in the camera view – which eliminates the need for time-consuming, expensive, manual video searches.
Existing camera investments
AcuSense technology is fast and simple to deploy, delivering a truly easy upgrade path to AI - Although AcuSense offers security features that dramatically improve home and business security, the technology is fast and easy to deploy in a range of settings – from residences to factories, warehouses, and other restricted areas.
In fact, Hikvision cameras, NVRs and DVRs with AcuSense technology are almost as simple to deploy as regular CCTV cameras and use similar mounting and configuration processes. In part, installation is so easy because the Motion Detection 2.0 function of AcuSense-enabled cameras and DVRs is turned on by default. This means that accurate human and vehicle detection is possible with no configuration necessary.
Finally, but equally importantly, residential and SMB customers can deploy AcuSense-enabled NVRs to their existing camera estates to take advantage of new, AI-powered security features. This means that they can still boost their security provision with AcuSense, while also extending ROI on their existing camera investments.