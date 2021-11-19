Download PDF version Contact company
Hikvision, a pioneer in delivering high-performance professional security solutions with tremendous value, announced it has elevated three sales engineers to expert level based on dedication in the field.

These three professionals were designated from the company’s established team of engineers across the U.S. and reinforces Hikvision’s support for its extensive base of dealers and customers across North America.

Possible security solutions

Our team of sales engineers help to ensure that the specification, sales and implementation processes of Hikvision security solutions progresses quickly and smoothly for both integrators and their customers.”

Xiao also indicated that Hikvision is seeking to further expand its sales engineering team

These new designated products and solution experts embody Hikvision’s commitment to the North American market by helping our sales partners and end-users deliver the best possible security solutions with the best value propositions in the industry,” said John Xiao, Vice President Marketing, Hikvision USA. Xiao also indicated that Hikvision is seeking to further expand its sales engineering team in North America. The three Hikvision sales engineers now elevated to expert status include: Matt Cesareo, Sales Engineer representing the western Mid-Atlantic region, who spent more than 20 years in law enforcement and as a surveillance consultant before joining Hikvision.

Versatile security challenges

In his previous roles, Matt was a Special Agent in the Technical Operations Unit for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and was responsible for all of the electronic surveillance for his agency. He and his team also conducted all aspects of video surveillance for law enforcement agencies throughout Ohio.

Matt focuses on Hikvision’s ColorVu G2 cameras, which showcase images in full colour without the need for additional configuration or added devices, even in total darkness. He also supports integrators with HikCentral Professional, integrated and modular security software designed to meet versatile security challenges in one intuitive platform. HikCentral manages individual systems such as video security, access control, intrusion alarms and more, and enables collaborating multiple systems under a unified architecture.

Video security industry

Walter is also a HikCentral Professional specialist, helping integrators transition to the new software

Walter Santos, Sales Engineer representing the New York metro area, worked for more than 23 years providing technical and application support to customers in the video security industry, including training New York City police officers on video surveillance management and monitoring. He employs a hands-on approach to helping integrators design, installs and perfect security systems that exceed their customers’ expectations.

Walter focuses on Hikvision’s 4 MP Radar PTZ cameras and Pro Series with AcuSense Network Speed Domes cameras. Like Matt Cesareo, Walter is also a HikCentral Professional specialist, helping integrators transition to the new software and educating them about Hikvision Optimus, a system-level middleware product for integration of events, alarms, and data synchronisation between HikCentral and other systems such as access control, building management systems, and IoT devices.

Achieving numerous certifications

Kevin Shumate, Sales Engineer representing south Florida and Puerto Rico, grew up in the security and surveillance business working at his parents’ security company from the time he was young. Because Hikvision solutions were their company’s go-to products for surveillance, Kevin attended many training courses, gained an extensive amount of product knowledge, and achieved numerous certifications.

As a valued resource for integrators, Kevin excels at developing partnerships, helping to create effective security solutions for challenging applications, and educating integrators on unique and useful technologies. His focus is on Hikvision’s 4 MP ColorVu Solar-Powered Security Camera System, a standalone solution with a solar panel and a built-in battery, providing 24/7 colour images, which he describes as a perfect fit for his territory’s climate. Hikvision’s sales engineering team provides a tremendous resource for security integrators and dealers by delivering a superior level of product and systems expertise and exceptional customer support skills.

