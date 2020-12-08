A feeling of security is a universal human need. And beyond physical, bodily security, people need to know that their environment, investments, and belongings are safe as well. Security systems are installed in homes and businesses every day to create that sense of security.
Compared to conventional sensor-based alarm systems, a surveillance system that utilises cameras has several advantages:
- The ability to watch events in real-time,
- Obtaining key data around those events, and
- Providing solid and accurate evidence for law enforcement.
AcuSense technology
Hikvision AcuSense technology distinguishes people and vehicles from other moving objects
Empowered by deep learning algorithms, Hikvision AcuSense technology distinguishes people and vehicles from other moving objects. AcuSense is the perfect choice for an accessible and intelligent security system.
AcuSense technology helps to focus on human and vehicle events in two ways:
- The device will only trigger an alarm when the preset intrusion type (human or vehicle) takes place, and
- Videos related to alarm events are sorted into human and vehicle categories for easier footage searches.
With AcuSense Technology, users get some powerful functions, such as:
- Accurate alarm for humans and vehicles - Focus on alarms triggered by humans and vehicles while false alarms triggered by animals or irrelevant objects are vastly reduced.
- Visual and auditory warning - On-site response and deterrence methods using visual and customisable auditory warnings add another layer of protection.
- Search targets quickly by type - Video clips sorted by human and vehicle categories, and object classification improves search efficiency.
Searching video clips gets easier
Video clips are already sorted into the ‘Human Files’ and ‘Vehicle Files’. Users just need to click one of these categories and use time or location data to quickly locate the clip that they want. Compared to the conventional method that displays all video files at once, AcuSense technology enables carrying out searching much more easily.
Ideal applications
- Residential – Intrusion detection and deterrence for home security
Whether choosing to keep an eye on the house or hiring a professional service provider to look after security of the home, there are two functions that users will surely want to have:
Prompt notification via smartphone
Users will get a notification on the app or via SMS, when the alarm is triggered.
Irrespective of who takes care of looking after intrusion events, it’s always good to have first-hand information. Users will get a notification on the app or via SMS, when the alarm is triggered. Then, they can check out the live video from their smartphone.
Light and Sound Intruder Deterrence
Knowing what the suspect looks like is important, especially for providing evidence to police. However, property losses have already occurred at that time. It would be even better if there were means that can provide on-site deterrence and prevent any loss at all.
Network Cameras with AcuSense technology
Network Cameras with AcuSense technology, white light and audio alarm can be set to react to intrusion events with a flashing light and customisable siren, alerting any would-be intruder that they are being monitored and have already been spotted. Turbo DVR with AcuSense technology requires a PIR/TurboX camera for visual and audible alarm.
- Factories – Accurate trespass alarm, 24 hours a day
Factories and warehouses store high-value raw materials or commodities. Security here is crucial. However, there is usually only limited manpower to perform such tasks.
Replace security patrols with camera monitoring
Using AcuSense technology can greatly improve perimeter monitoring efficiency and ensure that limited human resources can be deployed only where most needed.
Accurate Trespassing Alarm for Human Targets
Factories and warehouses mostly deal with human intrusion events, which might turn into burglary or vandalism. The security team can set devices with AcuSense to send alerts only upon the detection of a human intrusion. Wild animals crossing the line will no longer trigger the alarm.