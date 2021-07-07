HID Global, a globally renowned company in trusted identity solutions, has announced two new additions to its broad family of RFID asset-tracking tags. The HID SlimFlex Ultra technical label is optimised for the strongest durability compared to other labels, and the HID Seal Tag edTamper Aura is designed to securely track and trace highly sensitive materials and digitally detects unauthorised access to sealed containers like boxes or crates.
“We continue to solve customer challenges across a variety of RFID applications, from monitoring individual items under harsh conditions to ensuring that the seal integrity of secured inventory or high-value commercial shipping goods has not been breached,” said Jean-Miguel Robadey, Vice President of Industrial Smart Components with HID Global.
HID SlimFlex Ultra RFID tags
HID SlimFlex Ultra RFID tags’ special construction increases durability
The HID SlimFlex Ultra RFID tags’ special construction increases durability when mounted to non-metallic flat or slightly curved surfaces. It joins HID’s comprehensive family of High Frequency (HF) and Ultra-High Frequency (UHF) RAIN RFID tags that withstand exposure to harsh elements, chemicals, and extreme temperature for waste management, food distribution applications, and other asset tracking applications.
Custom colours are available, as well as 1D/2D barcode and laser-engraving options for special branding or other identification needs.
HID Seal Tag edTamper Aura tags
Affixed to metal, non-metal items or containers, HID Seal Tag edTamper Aura tag combines tamper-evident fasteners with RFID technology that transmits item ID, seal status, and a digital notification when a seal is compromised. They can be used for scanning large sets of sealed items such as weapons, racks, controlled medications, or other assets needing protection.
The main advantage of the new tag is that users can itemise and detect the status of the assets, without opening the storage container during security checks, using RAIN RFID hand-held or stationary readers.
HID’s diverse line of RFID tags
HID offers one of the industry’s most diverse and flexible lines of RFID tags and transponders for tracking objects, monitoring activity, and improving processes. Its offering is backed by more than two decades of RFID development and manufacturing expertise.