HID Global, a worldwide renowned company in trusted identity solutions, has announced that it has been selected by Jakarta-based service office provider, Werkspace Indonesia, to power its access control system, allowing several hundred users to access their co-working space conveniently and securely.
Established in 2017, Werkspace is one of the fastest growing co-working space providers in Jakarta, and currently serves both startups and established businesses that need professional, reliable and secure working space.
Secure access to working space
Werkspace currently operates four offices in Jakarta, at SOHO Capital, Eiffel Tower PIK, Pluit and Kota Kasablanka. These four locations comprise 5,500 sq. metres of floor space in total, and include private offices, virtual offices, meeting rooms, dedicated desks, co-working hot desks and event areas.
“Indonesia has a vibrant start-up sector, with the co-working business leading the charge. While a strong spirit of collaboration exists, secure access to the workspace is also an important consideration,” said Jessica Sa’ied, Werkspace Community Manager.
Seos credential technology
She adds, “By using HID Global’s access control system, we have been able to achieve this, allowing our clients to access Werkspace facilities conveniently and securely. Every day, we have a lot of clients and customers that come in and leave from the office, making a secure access system a very important criterion to Werkspace.”
Jessica further said, “Thus, we require a robust, secured and trusted solution that is able to deliver this benefit. HID Global’s Seos credential technology allows us to quickly and easily grant or revoke building access for a new set of people on a regular basis. The system also provides insights on client traffic in our buildings, which is value information for our expansion plans and new centres in the future.”
Seos smart cards
Alex Tan Hoe Keat, Director of Sales, ASEAN, Physical Access Control, with HID Global stated, “HID’s Seos smart cards provide the ideal mix of security, mobility and flexibility for any organisation. Powered by highly advanced encryption and a software-based infrastructure, it secures trusted identities on any form factor and can be extended for applications beyond physical access control”.
Alex adds, “It is ideal for co-working spaces like Werkspace that require high security and nimble ID management in cases where building access needs to be granted and revoked for a new set of people on a regular basis.”