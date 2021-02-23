Download PDF version
HID Global, a front-runner in trusted identity solutions, announced it has been recognised as the overall top challenger and included in the market leadership category in the KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass for Enterprise Authentication Solutions report.

The analyst firm’s new report examines the product/service functionality and relative market share of 18 companies in this space as well as their innovative approaches to providing modern solutions.

Serving consumers and enterprise customers

HID continues to evolve our multifaceted authentication platform and ecosystem integrations to drive an unparalleled user experience for employees and millions of consumers globally,” said Martin Ladstaetter, Vice President of Product Management, Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solutions with HID Global.

Being recognised as the top challenger overall and a leader in the market leadership category demonstrates that we are successfully delivering against our vision of a frictionless user experience serving both consumers and enterprise customers alike while adding new services such as identity verification or risk management.

KuppingerCole cited the following strengths of HID Global and its HID® Authentication Platform:

  • FIDO 2.0 certified
  • Easy-to-use flow-chart style management and policy authoring interface
  • Comprehensive device intelligence can be collected using secure SDK
  • Has identity assurance and strong credentialing capabilities
  • Risk engine can output to payment processing services
  • Hardware token manufacturer; supplier to OEMs

Identity vetting & credentialing services

The report advised that “Organisations in highly regulated industries, with high security requirements, and those with physical access controls integration requirements should consider HID Global.

It also said that “HID Global has been a strong player in government and enterprise workforce IAM for years. The company’s inclusion of identity vetting and credentialing services is a valuable differentiating factor in their solution.

GDPR & Certificate Authority (CA)

Approximately 90 percent of Fortune 500 companies use HID solutions today and the company has issued more than 500 million secure credentials to date. In the banking sector, HID has supplied secure identity solutions to more than 120 of the world’s leading banks, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) native authentication platform serving millions of consumers globally.

The company is also a globally trusted Certificate Authority (CA) that protects billions of dollars of global transactions, and its authenticators simplify regulatory compliance with Open Banking regulations.

