Users of secure credential technologies increasingly want more choices so they can meet the specific needs of a growing variety of applications.
Continuing its commitment to providing these options, HID Global, the provider of trusted identity solutions, announces the most feature-rich implementation of the latest MIFARE DESFire EV3 credential.
Identifying data protection
“Our credential based on NXP MIFARE DESFire EV3 delivers this technology’s full range of advanced security and privacy capabilities and reinforces them with HID’s powerful model for identity data protection,” said Harm Radstaak, Senior Vice President and Head of Physical Access Control Solutions with HID Global.
“This latest addition to our portfolio underscores HID’s commitment to continually expand our credential offering with solutions that are easy to customise, deploy and maintain. It helps organisations further streamline security through a simple framework that supports multiple form factors and communication protocols.”
Random unique identifier
The credential works with readers based on MIFARE DESFire EV1 and EV2 products
HID’s credential based on MIFARE DESFire EV3 implements the technology’s full range of capabilities including AES128 encryption, a secure channel for protecting card data from man-in-the-middle attacks, and a random unique identifier (UID) for protecting user privacy.
The credential works with readers based on MIFARE DESFire EV1 and EV2 products and is interoperable with HID® Signo™, iCLASS SE®, and multiCLASS SE® readers. In addition to choosing standard or custom security profiles to meet their specific needs, users can take advantage of HID’s Secure Identity Object™ (SIO®) model that protects a credential’s identity data through key diversification, authentication signatures, and encryption.
Secure credential technology
Users can create multi-technology cards with HID’s credentials based on NXP MIFARE DESFire EV3 to provide a smooth migration path from vulnerable legacy, low-frequency 125 kHz-based systems to modern and secure credential technology.
“The MIFARE DESFire EV3, with its enhanced feature set and multi-application support, reflects NXP’s continued commitment to secure, connected and convenient contactless smart city services.” said Philippe Dubois, Vice President and General Manager Secure Edge Identification at NXP. “We are happy to provide faster and secure contactless access solutions together with HID.”