HID Global, a globally renowned company in trusted identity solutions, has announced the launch of its smallest embedded reader module, the OMNIKEY 5127CK Reader Core.

The latest addition to the proven OMNIKEY family makes it possible for systems integrators, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and other partners to embed RFID into devices with limited physical space to accurately authenticate people, reduce fraud and protect sensitive data in a contactless way.

OMNIKEY 5127CK Reader Core

OMNIKEY 5127CK Reader Core uses standard interfaces that make it ideal for embedding into constrained spaces and battery-powered devices. It enables everything from handheld devices, tablets, PCs and notebooks to keyboards, displays, monitors, and kiosks to be used across a range of applications in numerous vertical markets.

The OMNIKEY 5127CK Reader Core opens new market opportunities for partners seeking to incorporate a host of new physical and digital use cases that were previously difficult to add due to space restrictions on the devices,” said Steve Currie, Vice President and Managing Director, Extended Access Technologies with HID Global.

Steve adds, “At the same time, we are also making it possible to further simplify development and integration of readers with our comprehensive reader core software development kit (SDK).

Easy integration and flexible connectivity

The OMNIKEY 5127CK Reader Core accelerates time-to-market with numerous features for ease of integration

The OMNIKEY 5127CK Reader Core accelerates time-to-market with numerous features for ease of integration, streamlined configuration and flexible connectivity.

It includes modular approval certification for wireless devices, efficient power management (USB suspend/resume and remote wake up modes) and external off-board HF/LF and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) antennas or the option to design custom antennas that meet specific embedded requirements.

Support for multiple frequency credential technologies

For ultimate interoperability, the OMNIKEY 5127CK Reader Core supports multiple low and high frequency credential technologies within a single device and includes Apple’s Enhanced Contactless Polling (ECP) application to support credentials in Apple Wallet.

It also supports the latest mobile access solutions via NFC or BLE technology, as well as iCLASS Seos, iCLASS SE, HID Prox, MIFARE Classic and MIFARE DESFire EV1/EV2 credential technologies.

