HID Global, a worldwide provider in trusted identity solutions, announced its new WorkforceID™ platform that enables a seamless, effortless experience when using identity credentials to access physical and digital workplaces at an office, in the field or on the road. The new ISO27001-certified identity cloud service platform simplifies how employees access what they need to do their jobs, while solving workplace and visitor security, regulatory compliance and a variety of new business challenges as employees are returning to work.
WorkforceID inherits the best capabilities from the enterprise-grade HID SAFE™ physical identity access and visitor management software, and combines them with deep customer insights from over 250 organisations around the world, to make a generational leap in unified identity management.
Buildings, IT resources access control
It brings a completely digital and turnkey deployment for administrators, and removes the complexity of installing, configuring and supporting on-premise software. For employees, contractors and visitors, it provides an ultra-convenient user experience with several streamlined digital workflows, such visitor self-check-in and rules-based access to buildings and IT resources according to employees’ modified work schedules.
“WorkforceID solves many of today’s identity management challenges and will also offer unique services to address evolving and specialised work environments, from expediting hospital visits and healthcare worker onboarding to accelerating workplace security audits,” said Brad Jarvis, Vice President and Managing Director of the Identity & Access Management Solutions (IAMS) with HID Global. “We will continue to launch exciting new applications with our WorkforceID platform that will support a growing family of trusted identity solutions for workplaces.”
Cloud-based onboarding, visitor badging kiosks
The award-winning platform enables organisations to unify, automate and simplify identity issuance and management at a single facility or across any number of distributed office or remote work locations. Its first two available services are employee ID badging and visitor management:
- HID WorkforceID Credential Manager and ID Badge Issuance: Automates badging across the identity lifecycle including cloud-based onboarding, card printing and offboarding. Administrators know the details of all active credentials, at any location.
- HID WorkforceID Visitor Manager: Improves the visitor experience through reduced wait times and the ability to use self-service badging kiosks. Administrators can customise the visitor experience and security measures while benefitting from automated policy compliance.
“Our mission is to enable a safe, secure and productive workforce,” said Julian Lovelock, Segment Vice President at HID Global. “The WorkforceID platform gives organisations a simple but powerful set of cloud-based applications for managing identities, with a great user experience that takes the manual processes out of adapting to new challenges in today’s work environment.”
Renew annual subscriptions online
To date, hundreds of organisations are piloting the solution to take advantage of enterprise-grade visitor and credential management in their small and medium businesses. Administrators simply register for a free trial plus easily activate and renew their annual subscriptions online.
HID plan to add more tools, features and applications to the WorkforceID platform to deliver deep analytics and reporting capabilities and meet the rapidly expanding credential management requirements of increasingly connected workplaces.