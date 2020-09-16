HID Global, a worldwide provider in trusted identity solutions, unveiled its new HID® ELEMENT product line, the industry’s heavy-duty, fully modular desktop-based card personalisation portfolio that establishes a new category for mid-range and high-volume market segments.
The portfolio’s enhanced card production capabilities, flexible system architecture and cost-effective deployment model empower organisations to create custom secure ID and financial card production solutions for a variety of use cases and applications.
For government entities and financial card issuers
“From government entities to financial card issuers and service bureaus, customers around the world have unique card personalisation and issuance requirements where traditional direct-to-card printers and large production machines may be too cost- or space-prohibitive,” said Craig Sandness, Vice President and Managing Director of Secure Issuance with HID Global. “By bridging the gap between desktop printers and central issuance machines, our HID ELEMENT product line pioneers a new approach for delivering a host of highly configurable options that address current and evolving customer challenges.”
The HID ELEMENT portfolio delivers optimal card personalisation and accommodates projects that require high-resolution UV ink printing, laser engraving or both. Designed to serve government and financial institutions, medium-to-large enterprise corporations and service bureaus, its features address the demand for greater print speed, higher resolution, larger card output and better cost-per-card economy.
Key features
Key product line features that enable a variety of configuration options include:
- Precision UV-cured, Drop on Demand (DOD) inkjet card printing: Options span full-colour over-the-edge or monochrome text and graphics printing, with as many as six configurable ink channels. Users have options for custom colours, fluorescents, and colour tactile effects.
- Laser engraving system for tamper-proof, high-durability card personalisation: Deliver secure sub-surface or tactile effect black markings and precise greyscale imaging in a laser engraving-only system or combined with a colour UV ink module.
- Multiple card encoding options: HID OMNIKEY® or third-party (Smartware®) contact and contactless reader and programmer functionality and magstripe support.
- Lenticular personalisation: Multiple/Changeable Laser Image (MLI/CLI) engraved images or data shift with the viewing angle for convenient authentication.
- Optional modules: Additional input/output card hopper for a total capacity of as many as 1,600 cards and a camera system for registration and verification.