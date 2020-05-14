HID Global, a worldwide renowned provider of trusted identity solutions, has announced that it has been positioned in the leaders' quadrant in Gartner Inc.’s 2020 ‘Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global’ report. This is the first year that Gartner has placed a company in the Leaders quadrant of its annual report. HID Global was identified as a Challenger in Gartner’s 2019 report.
Gartner’s Magic Quadrant
We are committed to addressing our customers’ core location services challenges"
“We believe being named a Leader in this segment of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant showcases our momentum in a rapidly expanding market and flexibility within our product and solutions portfolio,” said Marc Bielmann, Vice President and Managing Director, Identification Technologies with HID Global.
Marc adds, “We are committed to addressing our customers’ core location services challenges around asset tracking, employee safety and security, and location analytics. HID’s broad hardware portfolio and flexible implementation strategies also drive additional value by allowing customers to build upon a unified infrastructure investment to efficiently solve multiple business problems.”
Expanding Bluetooth Low Energy beacon offering
According to Gartner’s 2020 report, ‘Evolving and complex use cases are driving requirements in both new and existing markets. Infrastructure and operations providers should evaluate vendors based on their ability to meet multiple end-user indoor location opportunities and to address new relevant usage scenarios’.
HID Global has addressed many of these use cases by expanding its Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacon offering in the past year with badges and fobs for distress, man-down or emergency situations, disposable wristband beacons for healthcare patients, and small, low-cost mini-beacons for one-time or limited functions.
The company’s growing portfolio enables customers to support applications in smart buildings, healthcare and hospitality, as well as oil and gas and other industrial markets.