Europe’s end-to-end supplier of permanent and mobile perimeter protection solutions, Heras, is gearing up for growth in the UK as it looks to roll out a coordinated plan that will include showcasing new product developments and innovations, more-proactive marketing activity and greater engagement with key industry bodies.

The company – which employs nearly 250 people across its six UK sites, including its main one in Doncaster – is looking to promote its ability to offer full turnkey solutions, showcase its level of product innovation and emphasise the quality of manufacture throughout its extensive selection of product groups.

Perimeter protection solutions

The growth plans have the full support of the company’s European head office in the Netherlands, which sees the opportunity for Heras to strengthen its position in the UK. Speaking about the UK growth plans, Chief Commercial Officer Darren Harrison said that there is a lot of potential for the business, which designs, manufactures, installs, services, and maintains permanent perimeter protection solutions.

“A number of factors have all come together nicely – such as appointments, including Rebecca Hughes, who has joined us as a dedicated Country Marketing Manager – and we are now poised to go out to the market with a strong, coordinated, and compelling proposition.”

Legacy business names

“Heras has been established in the UK for many years, and part of our growth has been through the acquisition of specialist businesses in key areas of demarcation, entrance control, detection system, and installation. Many people in the industry still refer to us by those legacy business names and by default compartmentalise us into specific areas of expertise.”

“However, we want to take the opportunity to bring this fully under the umbrella of Heras and showcase to the industry the full range of solutions we offer.” As part of product developments, the company will be announcing innovations in compliance with revised industry Security Rating and CE Marking guidelines - which both come into force this year.

Specific government departments

It will also throw the spotlight on the service and support that Heras offers as a complete one-stop-shop solutions provider of perimeter protection - with the capacity of full installation services utilising its own technical and expert team of certified installers.

The company already has a proven track record in sectors including utilities, transport, infrastructure, rail, prisons, distribution, and data centres. Many of its projects – including work for specific government departments – are highly sensitive. Mr. Harrison added: “Our growth plans revolve around playing to our strengths as the experts in demarcation, entrance control, detection, and integrated systems.”

Best solutions available

“We’re part of a European company – which means we can draw on the strengths of colleagues in countries such as the Netherlands, France, Germany and those in the Nordics – that enables us to offer UK customers the very best solutions available from right across Europe.”

“However, what customers might be fascinated to know is that the vast majority of our UK portfolio is manufactured in the UK. We also export from the UK to our strategic partners across the globe. We’re very excited at what the future holds for Heras in the UK because we have market-leading perimeter protection solutions and a dynamic and growing team who are fully committed to achieving growth.”