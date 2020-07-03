Acquisition of business units of South African electronics and solution provider to complement HENSOLDT’s portfolio and expand footprint in Africa.
HENSOLDT South Africa has signed an agreement to acquire the Air Traffic Management (ATM) and Defence & Security business units of Tellumat. The acquisition will see HENSOLDT further expand its portfolio as well as its presence in Africa.
The agreement was signed by Rynier van der Watt, Managing Director of HENSOLDT South Africa and Andrew Connold, CEO of Tellumat, during a virtual ceremony hosted by HENSOLDT at its offices in Pretoria on 26 June.
Defence electronics providers
The transaction will be effective as soon as all regulatory approvals have been obtained. “With this transaction we are combining the activities of two defence electronics providers and strengthening our position as a defence, security and electronics brand in South Africa,” Van der Watt said. “The complementary product portfolios of HENSOLDT South Africa and Tellumat create a complete sensor solutions offering, that is in line with that of the HENSOLDT Group,” Van der Watt added that, “We will create new products and services that will build upon the significant expertise that is being acquired.”
Air Traffic Management portfolio includes the supply, installation and maintenance of radar
HENSOLDT South Africa and Tellumat have business areas that complement each other, including sensors and communications, particularly for unmanned aerial vehicles and other airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) applications.
The acquired activities represent a workforce of more than 100 people across offices in Cape Town and Pretoria, with demonstrated expertise in a range of capabilities complementing HENSOLDT South Africa’s offering.
Air Traffic Management
Tellumat’s defence and security portfolio covers identification friend or foe (IFF) systems, tactical communications (including radio and video links), and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems, including a full suite of data links and avionics. Its Air Traffic Management portfolio includes the supply, installation and maintenance of radar, navigational, voice communication and runway lighting systems for military and civilian airports.
Tellumat was established in 1963 as Plessey South Africa, and became Tellumat in 1998. Over the decades it has built up vast skills and experience that have created a rich history and heritage. “While this new relationship advances the legacy of Tellumat’s well-proven and innovative products, services and solutions, it also further expands the sales reach of the acquired business units through the global footprint of the HENSOLDT Group,” Connold said.
The transaction is in line with HENSOLDT South Africa’s aims to see targeted growth and expansion as the company focusses on both the local and international markets. Since HENSOLDT South Africa was formed in September 2019 as the brand housing HENSOLDT Optronics and GEW, it remains deeply committed to investing in the growth of its footprint in South Africa and the acquisition of the Tellumat business units is an example of that commitment.
Expand global footprint
Celia Pelaz, HENSOLDT Group Executive responsible for South Africa said that, “This acquisition is a further step in the HENSOLDT Group’s commitment to continue to invest in South Africa and to grow HENSOLDT South Africa as one of its home countries,” Pelaz added that, “We are leveraging the power of the HENSOLDT brand to expand its global footprint and open new market opportunities for the South African business.”
The Tellumat transaction proves that HENSOLDT South Africa is well positioned to achieve its goal of becoming the sensor solution and defence electronics house in the region. HENSOLDT believes that international investment and cooperation utilising local infrastructure, skills and capacity is a proven recipe for local economic growth and business success.