At DSEI, the international defence and security exhibition in London, sensor solutions provider HENSOLDT is introducing its newly developed ‘Quadome’ radar system for naval surveillance and target acquisition. Equipped with the latest technology, ‘Quadome’ provides rapid response and high precision, at an excellent price-performance ratio.
The new-generation technology modernises one of HENSOLDT’s key radar product lines and further enhances the group’s extensive radar portfolio. “Quadome builds on the reputation and track record of HENSOLDT’s naval tactical radar family, which has been very successful and has sold over 100 units over a 25-year timespan,” says Peter Schlote, Head of the Radar and Naval Solutions Division.
Short reaction times
This innovative dual-mode, multi-mission surveillance radar will provide naval forces and maritime security authorities with unprecedented situational awareness and extremely short reaction times. Fast detection and tracking of small, slow and fast targets offers a reliable and stable air picture, with fast track initiation to support longer effector keep-out range.
‘Quadome’ features two main operational modes to simplify operator interaction
The new-generation radar features the latest gallium nitride (GaN)-based active electronically steered antenna (AESA) technology and is software-defined, thus being a future-proof solution with an extended operational lifetime. ‘Quadome’ features two main operational modes to simplify operator interaction and to reduce operator workload. Surveillance mode is used for general surface and air surveillance while the self-defence mode is employed for high-threat situations and target engagement, with helicopter support continuously available in either mode.
Maximise system performance
‘Quadome’ is designed to maximise system performance, while minimising acquisition and life-cycle costs. ‘Quadome’ is aimed at the global market for tactical naval radar systems, mainly targeting offshore patrol vessels (OPVs), corvettes, light frigates and support vessels.
Because of its compact size, relatively low mass and excellent price-performance ratio, the Quadome radar brings 3D air surveillance and air defence capabilities to vessels that that may otherwise only been fitted with 2D target detection capability. Designed for the modern operational needs of the naval domain, ‘Quadome’ offers robust capabilities for the detection and tracking of small surface targets and accurate 3D tracking of small, low-flying, fast-moving air targets, ensuring effective threat evaluation, weapon assignment and a longer effector ‘keep-out’ range due to fast-track initiation.
Modern support concepts
“Quadome operates in C-Band for operationally advantageous reasons, offering the best compromise for small- and medium-sized vessels demanding a high-performance,” says Ryszard Bil, Head of Portfolio Development and Technical Director for HENSOLDT’s Radar and Naval Solutions Division.
Clients will have the benefit of lower life-cycle costs, reduced user-effort due to lower workloads, training and skills and comprehensive modern support concepts. The lifespan of the product is also significantly extended with new-generation, future-proof technology that offers the ability to add new features as new threats emerge, using the software-defined architecture.
“Quadome is the culmination of HENSOLDT’s significant international footprint and global spectrum of expertise,” says Russell Gould, Head of International Business Development. With the unique advantage of more than 50 years of radar innovation in Germany, the UK and South Africa, HENSOLDT is a truly pioneer in the radar market.