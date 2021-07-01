Globally renowned sensor solutions provider, HENSOLDT has been awarded a contract by the German Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw), to supply the airborne electronic signals intelligence system, ‘PEGASUS’.
PEGASUS reconnaissance system
“PEGASUS is of great industrial policy importance for Germany as a whole as a high-tech location. The overall responsibility for the system lies in Germany and the value creation largely takes place through national companies,” said HENSOLDT’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Thomas Müller, adding “This gives the Bundeswehr unrestricted access to all the technologies used.”
We have developed the modular and high-performance HENSOLDT reconnaissance solution – KALAETRON"
“We have developed the modular and high-performance HENSOLDT reconnaissance solution – KALAETRON, on the basis of the already flight-proven ISIS reconnaissance system. KALAETRON offers unique reconnaissance capabilities, based on powerful German key technology,” said Celia Pelaz, HENSOLDT's Head of Strategy and Head of the Spectrum Dominance and Airborne Solutions Division.
Sovereign reconnaissance network
Celia Pelaz adds, “PEGASUS thus forms the core for a sovereign reconnaissance network and the basis for future capability development in the field of self-protection and electronic warfare.”
In a ceremony that was scaled down due to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the contract for the development, production and integration of the signal-capturing reconnaissance system - PEGASUS, including the three Bombardier ‘Global 6000’ aircraft and associated evaluation stations, was signed on June 29, 2021.
General contractor
HENSOLDT acts as a general contractor and is also responsible for the production of the entire reconnaissance technology. Lufthansa Technik, based in Hamburg, is responsible for the procurement of the aircraft from the manufacturer, Bombardier and their modification (cabin conversion, installation of reconnaissance technology).
Altogether, almost 30 companies, many of them medium-sized, from all over Germany are involved in the project as suppliers and partners.