Heason Technology warmly welcomes the recent appointment of Jon Howard as the new Managing Director for the UK subsidiary of Elmo Motion Control.
As a longstanding UK distribution partner, and fully equipped with its own design and applications engineering teams, Heason works closely with Elmo - combining servo drives and advanced network motion controllers from the global motion systems designer and manufacturer's comprehensive range as part of its own motion systems integration service.
Heason Technology – Elmo Motion Control partnership
In fact, Jon Howard is no stranger to Heason or indeed to Elmo Motion Control, considering many customers will remember his heading Heason Technology over several years up to late 2018. Jon's extensive knowledge of the way that Heason operates and his previous technical and commercial experience with Elmo products will stand both companies in good stead while going forward together.
Jon Howard will lead his growing Elmo Motion UK team through the next exciting phase of the development of the UK subsidiary in this strategically important global market for Elmo Motion and all at Heason Technology and the Variohm Group wish him continued success.
Platinum line servo drives
Jon Howard's appointment as Elmo Motion UK's Managing Director coincides with the imminent global launch of a brand new range of Platinum line servo drives.
The new Platinum series features cutting edge technology and industry renowned servo functionality, combined with ultra-fast EtherCAT networking and advanced machine function processing that perfectly suits high performance motion control and automation applications.
Functional Safety & FSoE certified servo drives
As part of the Platinum's abundance of advanced features, the series includes the world's smallest Functional Safety & FSoE certified servo drives. Aimed at OEM designers and machine builders that seek higher throughput, higher safety, more compact and smarter machines with sophisticated flexibility as well as wide ranging functionality and ease of use, the Platinum series will be fully announced soon.
Elmo Motion Control is major designer and manufacturer of servo drives and advanced network motion controllers for applications ranging from intelligent single-axis controls to the most demanding multi-axis solutions.
Advanced motion products and systems
Highly regarded in the military and aerospace industries as well as challenging industrial motion tasks as found on high throughput packaging and processing machinery, Elmo's advanced motion products and systems are characterised by industry renowned power and intelligence densities where extremely compact, lightweight and durable packages typically feature cutting edge EtherCAT-based networking capability for ultra-high speed microsecond-accurate machine and motion synchronisation.
Heason Technology is a motion and automation systems specialist representing a select number of renowned global manufacturing partners, offering complete technical sales and application support across a broad range of first-class motion control components that are supplied individually or combined as part of customised mechanical, electrical and software based motion system, as part of a comprehensive design and build service.