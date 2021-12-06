Harrods Village, a prestigious gated development located on the banks of the River Thames, has teamed up with Interphone to implement a comprehensive maintenance solution for onsite security systems.
Under the partnership, the security systems and building technology integrator has enabled Harrods Village to complete essential work and ensure door entry, access control, and CCTV systems are fit for purpose.
Addressing the technology challenges
“We have worked closely with Interphone to overcome many of the technical challenges we faced. Our previous maintenance relationship was underperforming, so we needed a new partnership approach that operated in the timeliest and cost-effective manner possible,” explains Eve Pickering, Estate Manager, Harrods Village.
“Interphone’s ability to understand our requirements and budgets has enabled us to proceed with much needed and long-awaited security system upgrades.”
Interphone engineers spent two weeks tracing faults to understand where failures existed and steps to resolve
Emergency maintenance
Following a competitive selection process, Interphone was awarded the contract for all scheduled maintenance, emergency calls outs and parts. The company undertook a full site survey and proposed a strategy to replace, upgrade, or maintain the problem systems.
Interphone engineers spent two weeks tracing faults to understand where failures existed and what steps were needed to resolve the issues.
Upgrading door access system
As a result, Interphone was able to identify what needed immediate attention and where the life of some aging systems could be prolonged. The decision was taken to update the door entry system at one apartment building due to the lack of available parts while continuing to maintain the access control system.
This included the installation of specialist monitors in 63 flats and two entrance panels to provide a reliable and effective experience for residents and visitors.
Increasing visibility with IP cameras
Four additional cameras have been added to the system, with a further 24 planned to monitor building entrances
Interphone also identified issues with cabling, so installed a fibre network to connect the buildings and gatehouse, support IP cameras and create an upgradeable technology infrastructure. Meanwhile, thirty-two IP cameras were initially fitted to increase the visibility across the estate High definition, with wide-angle devices specified for priority areas to deliver multiple streams and zoom capabilities.
This was backed up with trip wires to provide alerts to the gatehouse of any prohibited access over external walls. Four additional cameras have since been added to the system, with a further 24 planned to monitor building entrances.
Automatic number plate recognition
Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) was included in the solution. Harrods Village needed a system to manage capacity and reduce unauthorised usage due to the limited parking available to staff and residents.
ANPR camera cameras have been installed at in and out gates, so security staff can better control gate access and provide specified time slots to visitors.
Interphone’s recommendations will effectively maintain our systems and target areas of improvement"
Centralised system
“We now have an achievable plan, based on Interphone’s recommendations that will effectively maintain our systems and target areas of improvement. The infrastructure is now in place to allow us to centralise our systems moving forward, utilise the latest security technology and create greater value for our residents.”
“We have already made some giant strides increasing security across the Estate and providing our onsite team with the tools they need,” adds Pickering.
Future-proof solution
Julian Synett, CEO of Interphone Limited commented, “We have used our proven expertise to help the estates team at Harrods Village overcome the issued it face with aging, legacy security systems.”
“Our effective partnership, underpinned by comprehensive maintenance provision, has delivered a future-proofed solution that is supporting continuous improvement and providing complete peace of mind.”