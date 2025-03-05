Featuring the Wisenet Road AI solution, the camera combines long-range licence plate detection with make, model and colour recognition (MMCR) for over 600 vehicle models.

Hanwha Vision, a global pioneer in video surveillance and security solutions, has launched the PNO-A9311RLP – a 4K AI bullet camera with 31x zoom and the intelligent traffic solution Wisenet Road AI.

Smart traffic monitoring

PNO-A9311RLP delivers precise vehicle recognition while reducing server and bandwidth demands

Ideal for smart cities, the camera offers long-range licence plate detection and can monitor two lanes of traffic at speeds of up to 65mph (100km/h).

4K resolution provides clear images while the edge-based Wisenet Road AI solution comes pre-installed and licensed to aid vehicle identification and investigation searches.

With Wisenet Road AI, the PNO-A9311RLP can accurately identify type, make, model, and colour of detected vehicles, across 70 automotive brands, 600 models, and 10 colours. As analysis is carried out on the camera (at the edge), server space and bandwidth requirements are reduced.

Enhanced traffic insights

Operators can gain greater insights into road usage, with planners able to take trends into account when considering the widening of roads or the creation of new bus and cycle lanes.

Furthermore, the pre-installed Road AI solution’s dashboard visualises key statistics such as the number and type of vehicles, e.g. cars, buses and trucks, identified per day or week.

Optimised vehicle identification

AI-powered vehicle recognition help investigators identify suspects even when plates are swapped or incompleteEyewitness accounts, particularly with regards to vehicle licence number plates, can quite often be inaccurate or incomplete.

The ability to search for vehicles by partial plate numbers or letters, vehicle type, make, model and colour is of great help to investigating teams when searching footage of a vehicle involved in an incident, for example.

Additionally, with criminals frequently swapping the licence number on vehicles to avoid ANPR, police can use make, model, and colour search criteria to cross-reference against reports of stolen vehicles or vehicles involved in an incident.

Improved vehicle identification

The PNO-A9311RLP has an IR viewable length of 70 metres so licence plates and the make and model of cars can be easily identified in dark scenes. Furthermore, a 6.91~214.64mm (31x) zoom lens enables operators to see the finer details of a vehicle for identification assistance.

John Lutz Boorman, Head of Product and Marketing at Hanwha Vision Europe, said, “The PNO-A9311RLP is a powerful camera for ensuring smooth traffic flows in busy areas."

"Edge-based Wisenet Road AI provides invaluable contextual information to improve incident responses and investigations, enhancing road safety and traffic efficiency throughout the day.”