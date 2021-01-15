A new range of Wisenet Public View Monitors (PVMs) equipped with a built-in SSL connected 2-megapixel camera have been introduced to help retailers deter fraudsters and shoplifters. Offering a choice of 10”, 27” and 32” monitors, the 3 new PVMs are designed to be located at store entrances, shopping aisles, till points or self-checkout pay points.
With an SD/SDHC/SDXC slot that can facilitate up to 512GB of data storage, the PVMs provide store management with the opportunity to display a slide show which can include supplier adverts, own-brand product promotions and special offers.
A default blinking recording in progress message is superimposed over the displayed graphics to let would be thieves know they are on camera, with operators having the option to customise the message and configure its size, colour, opaqueness and positioning on the monitor.
Face detection
Face and motion detection feature can be configured to switch the display to live view to make people aware they are being watched Supported by the Wisenet WAVE and SSM video management platforms as well as Wisenet NVRs, the ONVIF Conformant PVMs can be programmed so that images captured by the cameras are either continuously recorded or when prompted to do so by built-in face or motion detection video analytics.
The face and motion detection feature can also be configured to switch the display to live view to make people aware they are being watched, as they will be able to see themselves on the monitor as they enter a store or walk down a shopping aisle. The display reverts to the slide show after a specified number of seconds.
The PVMs, which can be integrated with tagging (EAS) systems to record images of people who might be leaving the store with stolen items, also provide support for the AI-Masking, AI-Bio, AI-Face-Detect and AI-Occupancy video analytics applications, developed by Hanwha Techwin’s technology partner, A.I. Tech.
Video evidence
Regardless of whether they are displaying live images or a slide show, or the monitor has been turned off by someone using a remote control, the PVMs will continuously stream images to a control room where they can be viewed via video management software (VMS), as well as continue to be recorded on an on-site or remotely located NVR.
The ultra-low light capabilities of the new PVMs, together with Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) technology performing at up to 150dB, enables the built-in camera to capture clear, sharp images in strongly contrasting light conditions at, for example, store entrances where strong sunlight may be streaming in.
Power over Ethernet
All three PVMs can be powered by 12V DC, with the Wisenet SMT-1030PV also offering the option to utilise Power over Ethernet (PoE+) if there isn’t an existing power supply close to where the PVM is being installed. A single cable of up to 100m is all that is needed to provide both powers to the SMT-1030PV and for network communications.
The three new Wisenet PVMs, which can be mounted by using standard VESA brackets, are as follows:
- SMT-1030PV: 10” monitor with LED backlight and 1024 x 600 display resolution.
- SMT-2730PV: 27” monitor with LED backlight, HDMI input and Full HD display.
- SMT-3230PV: 32” monitor with LED backlight, HDMI input and Full HD display.
Loss prevention strategy
“With retailers increasingly relying on PVMs to play an important role within their strategic approach to loss prevention, we have designed our new models to make it quick and easy, as well as cost-effective, to deploy them across a large number of stores,” said Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe.
“As the only PVMs available which, for cyber security and data protection purposes, are supplied with a complete built-in SSL connected camera, they eliminate the need for system integrators to install and connect a separate supporting camera, which some other manufacturers’ PVMs require."
"By building in an intuitive user interface, we have also made it extremely easy for busy store managers to take full advantage of the PVM’s functionality, including the ability to utilise the monitor for advertisement and signage using the slide show mode.”