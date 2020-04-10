The ability to record images captured by 8 megapixel cameras is among the long list of added value features built into 3 new Wisenet Q Network Video Recorders (NVRs).
The ONVIF compliant 4, 8 and 16 channel plug & play PoE devices, which are supplied with a new intuitive, user-friendly graphical user interface (GUI), are designed to be suitable for virtually any small to medium size video surveillance applications which require a cost-effective, robust and reliable video recording and storage solution.
Ultra-high definition cameras
As such, they are ideal for office, retail, warehouse and office type environments which do not need a high number of cameras, but where users wish to have the ability to record images captured by ultra-high definition cameras.
A dual track recording feature enables the NVRs to simultaneously record two streams of video from each connected camera at different resolutions. Intended to ensure operators are able to rapidly verify what may be occurring at a remote site, this feature facilitates the immediate retrieval of standard resolution images and then enables operators to subsequently review the ultra-high resolution recorded images for post incident forensic analysis.
Complementary compression technology
The NVRs offer real-life practical benefits to system integrators as well as end-users
Support for H.265, H.264 and MJPEG compression adds to the new NVRs’ bandwidth friendly credentials, as does WiseStream II, a complementary compression technology which dynamically controls encoding, balancing quality and compression, according to movement in the image. When WiseStream II is combined with H.265 compression, bandwidth efficiency is improved by up to 99% compared to current H.264 technology.
The NVRs offer real-life practical benefits to system integrators as well as end-users. The time installation engineers have to spend on site is minimised by their being able to remotely connect to the devices via a smartphone or tablet, without having to set up a complex network. This is done by using P2P and unique QR codes. Power over Ethernet (PoE) functionality also reduces installation time and cost by negating the need to provide power points and separate cabling to each camera location.
Network camera recording
The new Wisenet Q PoE NVRs are as follows:
- Wisenet QRN-420S: 4 channels. 1 HDD (maximum 6TB storage) with up to 40Mbps network camera recording. 4 PoE ports.
- Wisenet QRN-820S: 8 channels. 1 HDD (maximum 6TB storage) with up to 80Mbps network camera recording. 8 PoE ports.
- Wisenet QRN-1620S: 16 channels. 2 HDDs (maximum 12TB storage) with up to 128Mbps network camera recording. 16 PoE ports. Dual monitor display via HDMI and VGA outputs.
“As is the case with all our Wisenet Q series products, there has been no compromise on the build quality or functionality of these new NVRs, even though they have an affordable price point,” said Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe. “The dual streaming feature, for example, is particularly important when there is a requirement to record ultra- high definition images and is just one of the reasons why the NVRs truly offer customers real value.”