Download PDF version Contact company
Related Links

The 5 new Wisenet P series AI NVRs (Network Video Recorders) launched by Hanwha Techwin are able to apply AI metadata to images captured by most non-AI Wisenet cameras, allowing users to quickly and accurately search for people, and vehicles.

Deep Learning AI video analytics

The licence-free Deep Learning AI video analytics onboard the NDAA-compliant NVRs offer a wide range of search criteria, including, for example, looking for people of a certain age group or gender, as well as whether they are wearing glasses or carrying a bag. Similarly, a search for vehicles can be narrowed down to those of a particular colour and whether they are a bicycle, bus, car, motorbike or truck.

The Network Video Recorders can also be set up to trigger real-time alarm notifications, if an object is detected.

Support for wide range of cameras

The new devices are able to support all the features built into the Wisenet P series AI cameras

Selected bullet, fixed, PTZ, 360° fisheye, multi-directional and thermal cameras from the Wisenet X, P, Q and T series, are among the long list of cameras that are supported by the new Wisenet P series AI NVRs. In addition, as is the case with 32 and 64 channel Wisenet X NVRs, the new devices are able to support all the features built into the Wisenet P series AI cameras, including the classification and detection of faces and licence plates.  

Operators can take full advantage of the Network Video Recorders’ functionality, with the help of UX 2.0, a brand-new user interface that offers zoom in/out and drag & drop support, and a timeline preview feature, as well as enabling all event settings to be edited in a single window.

Wisenet P series AI NVRs

Other key features shared by the Network Video Recorders (NVRs), include the following:

  • Up to 400Mbps network camera recording, at up to 32MP recording resolution
  • Up to 16 SATA HDD bays, each offer 10TB storage data capacity. RAID-5 and RAID-6 support
  • Dual 4K and 1080p HDMI outputs
  • Simultaneous playback across all channels
  • Dynamic event support, including e-mail alerts, PTZ preset control of PTZ cameras, control room buzzer and monitor
  • Support for Wisenet AI and 8K cameras, and improved compatibility with all Wisenet PTZ, multi-directional and thermal cameras
  • ONVIF Profile S conformant

WiseStream II complementary compression technology

The NVRs feature WiseStream II complementary compression technology, which improves bandwidth efficiency by up to 75%, in comparison to current H.264 technology, when combined with H.265 compression. The ability of the NVRs to support cameras, which are dual streaming video at different resolutions, can further reduce bandwidth requirements.

The Network Video Recorders’ SATA HDDs are supported by Self-Monitoring, Analysis and Reporting Technology (S.M.A.R.T)

The Network Video Recorders’ SATA HDDs are supported by Self-Monitoring, Analysis and Reporting Technology (S.M.A.R.T), which detects and alerts operators, to any possible imminent hardware failures. Offering N+1 failover support, the NVRs also feature Automatic Recovery Back-up (ARB), to provide continuity of recording and remove the risk of video evidence being lost.

Automatic Recovery Back-up (ARB) facilitates the transfer and seamless storage of the images stored on a camera’s SD card, if communication between one of the Network Video Recorders and a Wisenet camera is disrupted. In addition, the new PRN-6405DB4 NVR is equipped with a dual switched-mode power supply (SMPS), to provide continuity of recording for mission-critical applications.

GDPR compliance support and easy configuration

Security personnel can apply bookmarks, in order to prevent the important video from being overwritten, with the NVRs programmed to automatically delete the bookmarked video, after a defined time period, so as to ensure compliance with GDPR.

The installation time of the new Network Video Recorders is minimised, by the ability of engineers to remotely connect to the NVRs. This is achieved via a smartphone or tablet, without having to set up a complex network, by using P2P and unique QR product codes. Furthermore, the NVRs can be easily configured to match an end user’s requirements, with the help of an intuitive interface and installation Wizard.

The new Wisenet P AI network NVRs are as follows:

  • PRN-1605B2: 16 channel AI NVR. Up to 8 channels providing AI support. 2 HHD bays
  • PRN-3205B2: 32 channel AI NVR. Up to 16 channels providing AI support. 2 HHD bays
  • PRN-3205B4: 32 channel AI NVR. Up to 16 channels providing AI support. 4 HHD bays
  • PRN-6405B4: 64 channel AI NVR. Up to 32 channels providing AI support. 4 HHD bays
  • PRN-6405DB4: 64 channel AI NVR. Up to 32 channels providing AI support. Dual switch mode power supply (SMPS). 4 HHD bays

Powerful detection tool

The accuracy of the Deep Learning AI video analytics incorporated into these new NVRs provides security personnel with a powerful tool to detect and track people, or vehicles that may be involved in criminal activity,” said Uri Guterman, the Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe.

Uri Guterman adds, “By eliminating false alarms, which can occur when standard motion detection technology or sensors are being used to detect activity, the NVRs significantly reduce time wasting and allow security personnel to focus on responding to real incidents and emergencies.”

Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Video Management Systems: 5 Minutes With Exacq's Steve Donovan

Video Management Systems: 5 Minutes With Exacq's Steve Donovan
HikCentral Professional – Access Control Module Setup and Management

HikCentral Professional – Access Control Module Setup and Management
Hikvision launches smart managed switches

Hikvision launches smart managed switches

In case you missed it

How to build smarter, more secure cities from the ground up
How to build smarter, more secure cities from the ground up

Today, we live in a technology-obsessed age. Whichever way you look, it’s hard to avoid the increasing number applications, products and solutions that continue to redefine the boundaries of what we previously thought possible. From autonomous vehicles and edge computing to 5G and the Internet of Things, all facets of our lives are continuing to evolve, thanks to an endless stream of differentiated innovations. In this article, we’ll be focusing on the latter of these - the Internet of Things (IoT). Deployment of IoT technologies Smart homes, smart utilities, smart retail, smart farming, smart supply chains and many of the other ‘smart’ versions of sectors that we’re already familiar with, are all called as such because of the implications of IoT. Indeed, it is a technology that has manifested itself in billions of devices, which today underpin the truly transformational levels of connectivity that we see across industries of all shapes and sizes. The statistics speak for themselves. According to Statista, over US$ 1 trillion is expected to be spent on IoT technology worldwide, in 2022. Be it added convenience, efficiency, productivity or intelligence, many benefits are poised to emerge from this spike in IoT-related activities. Yet to say this digital transition is going to be entirely positive would be naïve. Threats faced by smart cities It is said that by 2040, 65 per cent of the world’s population will be living in cities Let’s consider smart cities. It is said that by 2040, 65 per cent of the world’s population will be living in cities. To accommodate such an influx, without facing significant logistical issues, with limited space and infrastructure, policy makers have begun to recognise that these urban environments need to become not only larger, but smarter as well. As a result, the global smart cities market is on the rise. Statista states that, globally, technology spending on smart city initiatives is expected to double from US$ 81 billion in 2018 to US$ 189.5 billion in 2023. Threat of attackers with expanding IoT landscape The challenge here is that such a stark uptick will drastically expand the IoT landscape, presenting more opportunities than ever to threat actors. As connectivity and computing power is distributed more widely across large-scale outdoor networks, hackers will scale-up their own operations in tandem. According to a Nokia report from October 2020 (based on data aggregated from monitoring network traffic on more than 150 million devices globally), IoT devices now account for roughly 33 per cent of all infected devices, up from the 16 per cent estimated in 2019. What’s more concerning is how these figures are translating into real world events. 2021 alone has already witnessed an attack on a water plant in Oldsmart, Florida, which was designed to poison residents’ drinking water. Furthermore, Colonial Pipeline, one of the largest fuel pipelines in the US was also hacked, earlier this year, resulting in major shortages across the country’s East Coast. Security through IoT authentication From weak password protection, a lack of regular patch updates and insecure interfaces, to insufficient data protection, poor IoT devices management and an IoT skills gap, there are plenty of weaknesses existing within the IoT ecosystem, which continue to provide open goals for attackers. To defend against such lethal threats, security-by-design and open standards should be the guiding principles of IoT, working to prioritise security, interoperability and robust, internet-based protocols to mitigate risks. Device authentication and encryption A sound place to start is to make device authentication and encryption the central pillars of your IoT security architecture A sound place to start, in this regard, is to make device authentication and encryption the central pillars of your IoT security architecture. The goal is to be able to prove that each and every device joining a network is not malicious, with tell-tale signs being rogue code, for example. By ensuring each device is uniquely identifiable with digital certificates and therefore, properly authenticated when joining a network, you can ensure no tampered devices are able to infiltrate your overarching network. Using technologies, such as Hardware Secure Element Critically, passwords should be avoided altogether, these vulnerable to being stolen and cracked. And, while a similar vulnerability lies in the fact that all secure devices contain a private key, you can leverage technologies, such as Hardware Secure Element (a chip designed specifically to protect against unauthorised access, even if the attacker has physical access to the device), as an extra layer of defence. Digital certificates are not the only option available in protecting those IoT devices that, if tampered with, could become the cause of physical threats. Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) can also be used to prevent tampering. Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) Through Physical Unclonable Function (PUF), a form of IoT device fingerprint is developed from the unique make up of a piece of silicon, which can be used to create a unique cryptographic key. Unlike digital certificates, a secure infrastructure can be achieved through PUF, without the need for any additional hardware, as the key is not only stored securely, but it also becomes invisible to hackers, when the device is not running. The importance of encryption Use of AES encryption within radio chips, to scramble messages on the move, is the method adopted at Wi-SUN Alliance Now, let’s turn attentions to encryption. The use of AES encryption within radio chips, to scramble messages on the move, is the method that we have adopted here at Wi-SUN Alliance. It’s a means of maximising data security, but also reducing power consumption in the devices themselves. Beyond AES encryption, it’s also worth considering topography at the design stage. Indeed, mesh networks are advantageous for several reasons. They are more reliable, allowing data to be re-routed, should devices lose contact unexpectedly. Transmissions usually travel shorter distances, which improves power efficiency and performance, and frequency hopping functionality prevents attackers from jamming signals, which could deny the service altogether. Open standards and interoperability But where do open, interoperable standards fit in? As is defined by the European Committee for Interoperable Systems (ECIS), interoperability enables a computer programme to communicate and exchange information with other computer programmes, allowing all programmes to use that information. Open standards then allow any vendor of communications equipment or services to implement all standards necessary, to interoperate with other vendors. This is incredibly useful from a security perspective. It means that all specs are stress-tested and verified by many users, and that any vulnerabilities are quickly detected, and remediated, enhancing security and reliability. Need for open standards Equally, open standards can accelerate time-to-market, reduce costs and ensure products are usable, with a variety of manufacturers’ processors and radios, with a steam of publicly available protocol stacks, design information and reference implementations available that can help build and future-proof secure products. Indeed, large-scale corporate IoT networks alongside smart cities, smart utilities, and other key smart infrastructure will only continue to evolve, in the coming years. With the immense threats of attackers in mind, these systems must prioritise security-by-design, both now and in the future.

Five things Heras learned from the International Security Expo
Five things Heras learned from the International Security Expo

Heras was a premium partner exhibitor at this year’s International Security Expo (ISE) – and it’s fair to say that visitors couldn’t miss the stand, which was at the entrance of the Grand Hall at London’s Olympia. Heras’s Country Marketing Manager (UK) Rebecca Hughes pinpoints five things that the Heras team learned from the show and talking to visitors. 1) Physical still just as important as cyber Cyber(security) was the buzzword of the show – and there was lots of innovation on display. But what came across loud and clear for Heras was that physical security is still absolutely vital for UK sites of national importance, data centres, warehouses, and distribution hubs. These sites need clear demarcation, effective entrance control, and detection to make sure that perimeters aren’t breached and that only authorised personnel and visitors can enter the site and specific areas within the site. And, if there are any deviations from this, there needs to be a swift and accurate response. The rapid growth in the construction of warehouses to cope with the demand from online shopping highlights the need to secure these sites and protect the valuable stock held in them. 2) PIDSs the star of the show Heras showed PIDSs complement and increase the overall effectiveness of both existing and specified perimeter protection We piqued a lot of media interest with our ‘listening fence’, and our team enjoyed demonstrating our newly launched, next-generation perimeter intrusion detection systems (PIDSs). GeoMic was mounted on Zenith A1 (SR1) fencing, and GeoPoint was mounted on Zenith SR3 fencing. Both were demoed by the Heras team to show how PIDSs complement and greatly increase the overall effectiveness of both existing and specified perimeter protection fence and gate lines. GeoMic uses a discreet microphonic sensor cable (alpha) that listens for sounds – such as those generated from an intrusion attempt – around the entire perimeter. And the GeoPoint sensor system utilises multiple sensors that are distributed along the fence line to detect movement and vibration. 3) Fuel shortages prompt downtime conversations The ISE fell just after a weekend of panic fuel buying across the UK, after widespread media reporting of a shortage of lorry drivers for fuel tankers. This naturally led to lots of conversations with visitors about the issue of business interruption and the risks and implications if sites are compromised. We work closely with the operators of many sites of national importance, data centres, warehouses, and distribution hubs, and disruption – be it protestors blockading entrances to sites or more aggressive tactics involving breaking into sites – is not an option because the knock-on effects can be costly and potentially damaging to an organisation’s ability to operate. 4) More than fencing The issue of business interruption flowed into conversations with visitors about the range of products we offer. Put simply, everyone knows us as the ‘fencing people’ – but that’s the tip of the iceberg. Connect offers real-time insights into the status of an entrance control system, with remote monitoring of user access and alerts As Europe’s end-to-end supplier of permanent and mobile perimeter protection solutions, we delighted in telling visitors about our key areas of expertise: demarcation, entrance control, detection, integrated systems, and maintenance. For us, maintenance is the unsung hero of effective security, and we had demonstrations of Connect, our breakthrough cloud-based portal that offers real-time insights into the status of an entrance control system, with remote monitoring of user access and automatic alerts and notifications via smartphone, tablet or PC. It also enables users to open access systems via mobile phone, as well as enables Heras to provide remote and proactive monitoring of the systems. This integrates with the company’s Essential, Premium and Premium VIP maintenance support packages. 5) It’s good to meet people again The last thing we learned is just how great it is to meet people again. The UK security industry came out in force for the ISE, and it was fantastic to meet people who we’d only ever seen on a screen via Zoom or Teams. Nothing beats talking to a real person over a cup of coffee – and boy, had we missed it! As a business, the ISE was fantastic for Heras, not just in the quality of enquirers but more importantly in the connections we made with new people and in reconnecting with people we hadn’t seen for a couple of years. One last thing… Fight Club Heras's new projects include UK sites of national importance, data centres, warehouses, and distribution hubs OK, it’s not strictly the sixth thing we learned, but it reminds me of the film Fight Club, starring Brad Pitt. And that is: “The first rule of Fight Club is: you don’t talk about Fight Club.” The first rule at Heras is that we can’t talk about the vast majority of the projects and installations we get involved in because of the sensitivity around many of the sites we support – which is hard, especially at shows such as the ISE. We generally say that these have included UK sites of national importance, data centres, warehouses, and distribution hubs. But no names. This is such a shame, as one journalist said that the likes of the BBC would feature Heras much more prominently if we were able to give examples of the scope and complexity of the projects we get involved in.

Vanderbilt's ACT365 integration helps protect marina facilities in Danish city
Vanderbilt's ACT365 integration helps protect marina facilities in Danish city

The cloud-based access control and video management system was recently installed at the city’s marina where it has integrated with their booking system, Harba. Harba booking system There are 750 members with boats in the Vejle marina, and through the Harba booking system; they are issued a 6-digit personal PIN code or a tag. With this PIN code, they can then access and use the facilities of the marina, such as the toilets, showers, laundry rooms, and kitchen. The PIN is inputted into the ACT365 reader at each entry point of the marina facilities. All services are then automatically billed every month via the Harba booking system. This access control booking strategy ensures that the marina’s facilities are kept free for member use only. Access control readers ACT365 has a modern and user-friendly design and a limitless number of users ACT365’s readers were well-suited to this installation because they are made of a robust polycarbonate housing and are suitable for both indoor and outdoor mounting. The reader controls a single door and uses a voltage-free relay contact. ACT365 has a modern and user-friendly design and a limitless number of users. Both RFID tags and smartphone access availability. Self-service terminal For non-member boaters who are visiting the Vejle marina, a self-service terminal, the Harba Kiosk, is also available to use. This self-service terminal allows non-members to use their credit cards to pay for the use of the marina facilities. Similar to the Harba app for members, non-members will receive a PIN code from the Harba kiosk via email or SMS which they can then input into the ACT365 readers.

Featured white papers
Protecting Critical Infrastructure through facial recognition

Protecting Critical Infrastructure through facial recognition

Download
12 questions to ask your access control provider

12 questions to ask your access control provider

Download
Extending the lifespan of physical security through unification

Extending the lifespan of physical security through unification

Download
Webcast: Save time and money with Wireless Access Control

Webcast: Save time and money with Wireless Access Control

Download
More product news
Teledyne FLIR introduces Neutrino SX8 mid-wavelength infrared camera module and four Neutrino IS series models with integrated continuous zoom lenses

Teledyne FLIR introduces Neutrino SX8 mid-wavelength infrared camera module and four Neutrino IS series models with integrated continuous zoom lenses
TDSi GARDiS software now features full integration with Hikvision’s face recognition terminals and ANPR cameras

TDSi GARDiS software now features full integration with Hikvision’s face recognition terminals and ANPR cameras
Pyronix launches ZEM8/E+P-BOX, versatile 8-zone expansion

Pyronix launches ZEM8/E+P-BOX, versatile 8-zone expansion
Featured products
Anviz Smart Surveillance

Anviz Smart Surveillance
exacqVision 21.09 Software Release

exacqVision 21.09 Software Release
Dahua Full-Colour HDCVI Eyeball Camera

Dahua Full-Colour HDCVI Eyeball Camera
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy