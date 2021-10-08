The 5 new Wisenet P series AI NVRs (Network Video Recorders) launched by Hanwha Techwin are able to apply AI metadata to images captured by most non-AI Wisenet cameras, allowing users to quickly and accurately search for people, and vehicles.
Deep Learning AI video analytics
The licence-free Deep Learning AI video analytics onboard the NDAA-compliant NVRs offer a wide range of search criteria, including, for example, looking for people of a certain age group or gender, as well as whether they are wearing glasses or carrying a bag. Similarly, a search for vehicles can be narrowed down to those of a particular colour and whether they are a bicycle, bus, car, motorbike or truck.
The Network Video Recorders can also be set up to trigger real-time alarm notifications, if an object is detected.
Support for wide range of cameras
The new devices are able to support all the features built into the Wisenet P series AI cameras
Selected bullet, fixed, PTZ, 360° fisheye, multi-directional and thermal cameras from the Wisenet X, P, Q and T series, are among the long list of cameras that are supported by the new Wisenet P series AI NVRs. In addition, as is the case with 32 and 64 channel Wisenet X NVRs, the new devices are able to support all the features built into the Wisenet P series AI cameras, including the classification and detection of faces and licence plates.
Operators can take full advantage of the Network Video Recorders’ functionality, with the help of UX 2.0, a brand-new user interface that offers zoom in/out and drag & drop support, and a timeline preview feature, as well as enabling all event settings to be edited in a single window.
Wisenet P series AI NVRs
Other key features shared by the Network Video Recorders (NVRs), include the following:
- Up to 400Mbps network camera recording, at up to 32MP recording resolution
- Up to 16 SATA HDD bays, each offer 10TB storage data capacity. RAID-5 and RAID-6 support
- Dual 4K and 1080p HDMI outputs
- Simultaneous playback across all channels
- Dynamic event support, including e-mail alerts, PTZ preset control of PTZ cameras, control room buzzer and monitor
- Support for Wisenet AI and 8K cameras, and improved compatibility with all Wisenet PTZ, multi-directional and thermal cameras
- ONVIF Profile S conformant
WiseStream II complementary compression technology
The NVRs feature WiseStream II complementary compression technology, which improves bandwidth efficiency by up to 75%, in comparison to current H.264 technology, when combined with H.265 compression. The ability of the NVRs to support cameras, which are dual streaming video at different resolutions, can further reduce bandwidth requirements.
The Network Video Recorders’ SATA HDDs are supported by Self-Monitoring, Analysis and Reporting Technology (S.M.A.R.T)
The Network Video Recorders’ SATA HDDs are supported by Self-Monitoring, Analysis and Reporting Technology (S.M.A.R.T), which detects and alerts operators, to any possible imminent hardware failures. Offering N+1 failover support, the NVRs also feature Automatic Recovery Back-up (ARB), to provide continuity of recording and remove the risk of video evidence being lost.
Automatic Recovery Back-up (ARB) facilitates the transfer and seamless storage of the images stored on a camera’s SD card, if communication between one of the Network Video Recorders and a Wisenet camera is disrupted. In addition, the new PRN-6405DB4 NVR is equipped with a dual switched-mode power supply (SMPS), to provide continuity of recording for mission-critical applications.
GDPR compliance support and easy configuration
Security personnel can apply bookmarks, in order to prevent the important video from being overwritten, with the NVRs programmed to automatically delete the bookmarked video, after a defined time period, so as to ensure compliance with GDPR.
The installation time of the new Network Video Recorders is minimised, by the ability of engineers to remotely connect to the NVRs. This is achieved via a smartphone or tablet, without having to set up a complex network, by using P2P and unique QR product codes. Furthermore, the NVRs can be easily configured to match an end user’s requirements, with the help of an intuitive interface and installation Wizard.
The new Wisenet P AI network NVRs are as follows:
- PRN-1605B2: 16 channel AI NVR. Up to 8 channels providing AI support. 2 HHD bays
- PRN-3205B2: 32 channel AI NVR. Up to 16 channels providing AI support. 2 HHD bays
- PRN-3205B4: 32 channel AI NVR. Up to 16 channels providing AI support. 4 HHD bays
- PRN-6405B4: 64 channel AI NVR. Up to 32 channels providing AI support. 4 HHD bays
- PRN-6405DB4: 64 channel AI NVR. Up to 32 channels providing AI support. Dual switch mode power supply (SMPS). 4 HHD bays
Powerful detection tool
“The accuracy of the Deep Learning AI video analytics incorporated into these new NVRs provides security personnel with a powerful tool to detect and track people, or vehicles that may be involved in criminal activity,” said Uri Guterman, the Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe.
Uri Guterman adds, “By eliminating false alarms, which can occur when standard motion detection technology or sensors are being used to detect activity, the NVRs significantly reduce time wasting and allow security personnel to focus on responding to real incidents and emergencies.”