Download PDF version Contact company
Related Links

Motor Fuel Group (MFG), the independent forecourt operator, has entrusted Wisenet cameras manufactured by Hanwha Techwin to help protect its major investment in electric vehicle (EV) charging hubs.

With the sales of electric vehicles growing, MFG is accelerating its plans to offer the ultra-rapid, electric vehicle (EV) charging bays – up to 12 charging bays at each location - across its 900+ station network.

Identifying damage via VMS

Dedicated Wisenet video surveillance systems are being installed to deter and detect vandals, as well as maximise the customer experience by helping MFG personnel to quickly identify if any charging equipment has been damaged.

Andrew Edwards, group infrastructure director at MFG, said, “Reflecting the wish of many drivers to own eco-friendly vehicles, we expect the sales of EVs to continue to rapidly increase year-on-year, which is why we have made a commitment to lead the market with the provision of fast, clean and 100% renewable energy.”

AGE CCTV

The contract to install the Wisenet systems was awarded to AGE CCTV, a division of AGE Electrical Services Ltd. “We have been installing new video surveillance solutions and upgrading existing systems at MFG forecourts for over 15 years. In all cases, we have used Wisenet cameras in line with MFG’s decision to single source cameras and recording devices from Hanwha Techwin,” said Jason Gargiulo, Managing Director of AGE CCTV.

It was just a simple matter therefore of working with Hanwha Techwin’s pre-sales and technical teams in order to specify which Wisenet camera from the company’s extensive range, would best assist MFG personnel to observe close up detail of any activity occurring at their EV charging hubs.”

5-megapixel images

The QNO-8080R is a true day/night camera, equipped with built-in IR illuminators which enables to capture superb quality images 

Depending on the number of charging bays at each location, AGE CCTV has installed one or more 5-megapixel Wisenet QNO-8080R bullet cameras.

The QNO-8080R is a true day/night camera, equipped with built-in IR illuminators which enable it to capture superb quality images regardless of the lighting conditions. It also benefits from enhanced Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) which performs at up to 120dB to produce clear images from scenes containing a challenging mix of bright and dark areas which normally results in overexposed or underexposed images.

Remote access

With many MFG (EV) charging sites being unmanned, authorised MFG personnel are able at any time to remotely access the live images captured by the H.265 Wisenet QNO-8080R cameras or retrieve the recorded video of any incidents.

They can do so from a desktop PC or laptop by using Hanwha Techwin’s management software or conveniently via their smartphones or tablets using the Wisenet mobile app.

Complementary compression technology

The images are transmitted over 4 G technologies and in this respect; the WiseStream II complementary compression technology built into the QNO-8080R is proving to be a significant benefit. Bandwidth efficiency is improved by up to 75% compared to current H.264 technology when WiseStream II is combined with H.265 compression.

As a forward-looking company, MFG has never hesitated to invest in the latest technology to ensure its people, property and assets are kept safe and that they provide the highest quality of service to the customers. MFG’s Andrew Edwards concluded, “We are delighted with how AGE CCTV and Hanwha Techwin are continuing to work in partnership to help us achieve these objectives.”

Share with LinkedIn Share with Twitter Share with Facebook Share with Facebook
Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Nedap presents the importance of cybersecurity in physical access control

Nedap presents the importance of cybersecurity in physical access control
Nedap introduces AEOS authorisation model for better access management

Nedap introduces AEOS authorisation model for better access management
Cybersecurity - Nedap Security Management

Cybersecurity - Nedap Security Management

In case you missed it

The global biometrics trends review
The global biometrics trends review

The global biometrics market has been recently developing rapidly, and this trend will continue shortly. If in 2018 its volume was estimated at $23.4 billion, according to the forecast of the analytical company BCC Research, the market size may increase to $71.6 billion with an average annual growth rate of 23.2 % by 2024. Fingerprint scanning, facial recognition, iris, vein, and voice technologies are expected to be implemented at the fastest pace. The analysis is based on the revenue indicators of key players depending on segments, including hardware, software, and integration. Biometric electronic documents Another analytical Agency, Acuity Research, estimates that the number of biometric electronic IDs will increase by about 3.5 billion electronic documents in the world. Moreover, more than half of the UN member States issue biometric passports. Government and private contracts of Canada, the United States, Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, Lithuania, Hungary, Bangladesh, Senegal, and other countries are examples of implementation of programs for the transition to biometric electronic documents. Government organisations in various countries believe that biometrics is one of the most effective ways to identify refugees and those who cross the border. Now there are a lot of projects which are based on biometric technology. Biometric identification system Perhaps one of the most ambitious is the Aadhaar project being implemented in India Perhaps one of the most ambitious is the Aadhaar project being implemented in India. It is a biometric identification system that contains the data of more than a billion people. The database contains about 10 billion fingerprint templates, two billion iris templates, and a billion photos. There is another ambitious project at the Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, where RecFaces company has implemented a passenger facial identification ready-made solution, that helps the security guards to receive notifications about airport visitors in just a few seconds and increase the efficiency of security services at least by 30%. The introduction of biometric identification of passengers aimed at increasing the level of airport security, as well as quickly obtaining information about the detection of wanted persons, stored in the long-term archive. Automated control gates As another example, face match is used at border checks to compare the portrait on a digitised biometric passport with the holder's face. In 2017, Thales company was responsible for supplying the new automated control gates for the system of Automated Fast Track Crossing at External Borders at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris. This solution has been devised to facilitate evolution from fingerprint recognition to facial recognition This solution has been devised to facilitate evolution from fingerprint recognition to facial recognition during. Governmental systems, SmartCity, airports projects using identification technologies day by day become our reality and influence the growth of the biometrics market globally. Countries are studying the experience of each other and adopting it. Paperless payment technologies The global market of biometrics will shift all industries, starting from the transportation facilities especially airports, where a transition from traditional VMS and ACS to paperless biometric self-Boarding systems will be carried out. Sports facilities will see the development of paperless payment technologies at cash desks, and the banking sector — the payment systems with remote customer identification. HoReCa will transfer from staff time tracking systems to biometric payment systems, biometric check—in systems and the use of biometric identifiers. To sum up there are two most significant drivers of this growth are surveillance in the public sector and numerous other applications in diverse market segments.

Which security technologies will be useful in a post-pandemic world?
Which security technologies will be useful in a post-pandemic world?

In the past few weeks, the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel has brightened, providing new levels of hope that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. Dare we now consider what life will be like after the pandemic is over? Considering the possible impact on our industry, we asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: Which security technologies will be most useful in a post-pandemic world?

How can ‘security’ systems benefit the larger enterprise?
How can ‘security’ systems benefit the larger enterprise?

Security systems are vital to any company. Nowadays, however, they can also provide additional benefits to any enterprise beyond protecting people, assets and facilities. Specifically, systems that were previously focused on security can now be leveraged in new ways to benefit the broader enterprise. When this happens, the security department transitions from a ‘cost centre’ to a repository of data that can benefit the whole company, and even contribute to the bottom line. We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: How can ‘security’ systems benefit the larger mission of an enterprise?

Featured white papers
How security systems ensure healthy workplaces during COVID and after

How security systems ensure healthy workplaces during COVID and after

Download
Monitoring traffic flow: Everywhere, all the time

Monitoring traffic flow: Everywhere, all the time

Download
Artificial intelligence: Understanding its place in physical security

Artificial intelligence: Understanding its place in physical security

Download
Webcast: Save time and money with Wireless Access Control

Webcast: Save time and money with Wireless Access Control

Download
More case studies
HID provides their FARGO DTC4500e High Capacity Card Printer and Encoder to enhance Attica Group’s loyalty programme

HID provides their FARGO DTC4500e High Capacity Card Printer and Encoder to enhance Attica Group’s loyalty programme
Attica Group selects HID FARGO DTC4500e card printer & encoder to optimise its Seasmiles loyalty kiosks

Attica Group selects HID FARGO DTC4500e card printer & encoder to optimise its Seasmiles loyalty kiosks
Makita Slovakia chooses ASSA ABLOY’s Incedo™ platform solution to manage access for multiple door types

Makita Slovakia chooses ASSA ABLOY’s Incedo™ platform solution to manage access for multiple door types
Featured products
HikCentral Professional 2.0 security software (“HCP 2.0”)

HikCentral Professional 2.0 security software (“HCP 2.0”)
Hanwha Techwin Wisenet 7

Hanwha Techwin Wisenet 7
Dahua Starlight HDCVI IR Dome Camera

Dahua Starlight HDCVI IR Dome Camera
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy