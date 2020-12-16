As has become traditional at this time of the year, Hanwha Techwin has announced what it believes will be the top 5 key trends for the video surveillance industry during 2021.
They cover AI edge-based solutions, open platform, the Cloud, cybersecurity, data protection and privacy issues.
Growth of AI edge-based solutions
A key advantage of edge devices is that they have the ability to run specialist software applications onboard. This improves resource efficiency, saves processing time and minimises network bandwidth requirements.
With increased functionality now being included in edge-based Deep Learning AI solutions, there is likely to be a large increase in the number of devices deployed that can process data at the edge.
Reflecting a belief that the edge will become an open platform, Hanwha Techwin intends to strengthen its AI-based open platform and work closely with technology partners to create ecosystems that are intuitively user-friendly, scalable and can meet evolving customer demands in a timely manner.
Extended open platform
The extended open platform will facilitate the development of a wider array of customised vertical market and end-user specific solutions
With end-users wishing to achieve maximum value from their video solutions, software development cannot continue as a siloed process led by a single company’s in-house software engineering team.
Open Security & Safety Alliance (OSSA)
Hanwha Techwin is a founding member of the Open Security & Safety Alliance (OSSA), an initiative that has brought like-minded organisations together with the objective of outlining specifications for a common platform for security and safety solutions.
Hanwha Techwin improves the compatibility and interoperability of its open-platform products In 2021, Hanwha Techwin will work with other members of OSSA to build a standardised and accessible framework, which will provide the flexibility for integrated solutions to be developed that address regional or user-specific requirements.
In parallel to collaborating with other members of OSSA, Hanwha Techwin intends to further improve the compatibility and interoperability of its open-platform products within the video surveillance ecosystem.
This will be achieved by encompassing specialist edge applications, VMS and Cloud solutions developed by third-party technology partners and will enable us to offer a wide array of optimised solutions that will provide real-life practical benefits and add significant value to video surveillance systems.
Cloud widely adopted as a business insights tool
The Cloud is widely used now as a way of updating product features, as well as installing security patches. However, the increase in the number of edge devices being deployed means the Cloud also has an important role to play as a means of safely managing the devices and handling large amounts of data to provide business intelligence.
Hanwha Techwin plans to introduce a Cloud solution that will enable users to more easily manage Wisenet IP network products and monitor their status in real-time.
Equally important, the solution will generate reports which provide greater situational awareness and business intelligence, based on the results of analysed data that has been captured at each edge.
Cybersecurity will become crucial
Hanwha Techwin included pioneering cybersecurity functionality within Wisenet7 chipset With data increasingly being captured, stored and secured at the edge as part of a smart factory, smart office, smart retail store or on a larger scale, a smart city solution, the need for protection against cyber-attacks has become an even more essential requirement.
However, cybersecurity is and will remain a major issue for an application, regardless of its size or complexity. In 2020, Hanwha Techwin included pioneering cybersecurity functionality within Wisenet7, its most powerful chipset to date.
To provide users with peace of mind in knowing their confidential data will be kept safe from hackers, Hanwha Techwin also achieved UL Cybersecurity Assurance Program (UL CAP) certification for the Wisenet7 chipset.
Respect for data protection and privacy
GDPR in Europe and CCPA in the US have drawn attention to the need for companies that capture personal data to have adequate privacy procedures in place.
Within the video surveillance industry, the issue of protecting personal identification information based on video data is a significant issue. There is a need to have a balanced approach that ensures compliance with privacy regulations while making the best use of the latest advances in technology and the data it helps to capture.
Corporate responsibility
Hanwha Techwin fully appreciates its corporate responsibility to assist users to comply with privacy regulations. Our SSM and WAVE video management software, Smart Cover of Privacy (S-COP) video editing and masking software and Video Privacy Management (VPM) solution, are all designed to help users adhere to the regulations while achieving maximum benefit from Wisenet cameras and recording solutions.
Product Roadmap & Sales Strategy
“Independently produced market research reports and feedback from customers give weight to these predictions,” said Jeff (Chae Won) Lee, Managing Director of Hanwha Techwin Europe.
“In this respect, our product roadmap and sales strategy take into account that regardless of whether system integrators are involved with complex, mission-critical or high-security video surveillance projects, or just providing security for a small office, factory or retail applications, these trends and topics are likely to have a major impact during the next 12 months and beyond.”