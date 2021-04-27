Hanwha Techwin, a global supplier of IP and analogue video surveillance solutions, has announced the immediate availability of a new range of easy to install and affordable Public View Monitors (PVMs) designed to help retailers deter crime.
Wisenet PVMs
The new Wisenet PVMs offer a complete built-in SSL-connected 2-megapixel camera, eliminating the need for system integrators to install and connect a separate supporting camera. With a choice of 10”, 27”, and 32” (inches) monitors, the three new PVMs can be easily placed at store entrances, shopping aisles, cash registers, or self-service checkouts.
“Public view monitors can serve as a strong deterrent to illicit behaviour,” said Ray Cooke, Senior Vice President, Products, Solutions, and Integration, Hanwha Techwin America, adding “Our new line of PVMs has been designed for ease of installation so they can be quickly deployed across a large number of stores.”
Supported by Wisenet WAVE VMS and NVRs
Aside from deterring crime, the new PVMs can also display other important information, such as customised on-screen messaging to indicate a recording is in progress, as well as supplier commercials, own-brand product promotions, and special offers, by making use of the monitors’ SD/SDHC/SDXC slot, which can facilitate up to 256GB of data storage capacity.
Supported by the Wisenet WAVE video management platform (Wisenet WAVE VMS), as well as Wisenet NVRs (Network Video Recorders), the ONVIF-conformant Public View Monitors can be programmed so that images captured by the cameras are either continuously recorded or when prompted to do so, by built-in face or motion detection video analytics.
Face and motion detection activation
The face and motion detection feature can also be configured to switch the display to ‘live’ view to make people aware they are being watched, as they will be able to see themselves on the monitor as they enter a store or walk down a shopping aisle. The display reverts to the slide show after a specified number of seconds.
The PVMs can be integrated with tagging (EAS) systems to record images of people, who might be leaving the store with stolen items.
Video evidence
Public View Monitors will continuously stream images to a control room, where they can be viewed via VMS
Regardless of whether they are displaying live images or a slide show, or the monitor has been turned off by someone using a remote control, the Public View Monitors will continuously stream images to a control room, where they can be viewed via video management software (VMS), as well as continue to be recorded on an on-site or remotely located NVR.
The ultra-low light capabilities of the new PVMs, together with Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) technology performing at up to 150dB, enables the built-in camera to capture clear and sharp images in strongly contrasting light conditions, at store entrances, for example, where strong sunlight may be streaming in.
Power over Ethernet (PoE+)
All three Public View Monitors (PVMs) can be powered by 12V DC power supply, with the Wisenet SMT-1030PV also offering the option to utilise Power over Ethernet (PoE+), if there isn’t an existing power supply close to where the Public View Monitor is being installed. A single cable of up to 325 feet is all that is needed to provide power to the SMT-1030PV and for network communications.
The three new Wisenet PVMs, which can be mounted by using standard VESA brackets, are as follows:
- SMT-1030PV: 10” monitor with LED backlight and 1024 x 600 display resolution.
- SMT-2730PV: 27” monitor with LED backlight, HDMI input, and Full HD display.
- SMT-3230PV: 32” monitor with LED backlight, HDMI input, and Full HD display.