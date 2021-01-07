Hanwha Techwin, a global supplier of IP and analogue video surveillance solutions, has announced the expansion of its line of public health surveillance technologies with the new Wisenet TNM-3620TDY body temperature detection camera.
The multi-purpose device uniquely combines Artificial Intelligence (AI) with a dual-sensor design to securely monitor facility entrances and accurately identify potential health risks.
Wisenet TNM-3620TDY camera
The Wisenet TNM-3620TDY body temperature detection camera offers two detection modes to discreetly scan people entering a facility. When used in estimated body temperature (EBT) mode, the camera’s 2-megapixel visible light sensor captures and sends AI-based face detection data to its QVGA-class thermal sensor, which simultaneously measures the body temperature of each subject.
Temperature monitoring is accurate to within +-0.3⁰ C when used with a blackbody calibration device and the camera will trigger audio/visual alarms and notifications when elevated temperatures are detected. An onscreen display indicates a subject’s temperature measurement, and a colour-coded indicator is shown over their face.
High-resolution surveillance video
The Wisenet TNM-3620TDY camera can also be used as a traditional radiometric device
The Wisenet TNM-3620TDY camera can also be used as a traditional radiometric device, with the visible sensor providing high-resolution surveillance video to assist in identifying people and activities. In this mode, onboard video and audio analytics are available to detect area intrusion, line crossing, loitering, and temperature detection.
A spot temperature measurement feature also enables operators, via a web viewer, to obtain targeted temperature measurements by isolating specific areas within an image.
Keeping customers and employees safe
The TNM-3620TDY joins Hanwha Techwin’s full suite of solutions for helping businesses adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic, comply with new public health guidelines and keep customers and employees safe.
“Business owners and managers of public spaces need flexible options for remaining open and operating efficiently,” said Ray Cooke, Vice President, Products, Solutions, and Integration, Hanwha Techwin America.
Integrated with Wisenet 7 System on Chip (SoC)
Ray adds, “With this new camera and all our solutions for occupancy level monitoring, face mask detection and social distancing measurement, Hanwha Techwin gives them a choice of health and safety technologies they can tailor to their operations.”
The new TNM-3620TDY is based on Hanwha Techwin’s Wisenet 7 System on Chip (SoC), the core technology driving its enhanced image quality and advanced cyber security protection capabilities.
The camera has a Micro SD/SDHC/SDXC slot that allows up to 256 GB of video data to be stored at the edge. This method of recording is useful in the event of a network disruption, enabling video evidence that potentially might have been lost to be easily and quickly retrieved when a connection is restored.
Seamless connection to VMS, NVR and video decoder
The TNM-3620TDY camera can also complement a facility’s existing COVID-19 safety protocols
The camera can connect to a VMS, NVR or video decoder, or be used as a standalone device to comply with healthcare privacy concerns. The camera’s face detection area can be customised, for example to target the eye region, to prevent false positives from a warm forehead.
The TNM-3620TDY camera can also complement a facility’s existing COVID-19 safety protocols, as people with detected elevated temperatures can be discreetly asked to enter a separate screening area for secondary screening with an FDA-approved clinical thermometer temperature reading.
IEC 60601 certification
The TNM-3620TDY is compliant with a series of technical standards for the safety and essential performance of medical electrical equipment published by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). In addition, Hanwha Techwin has completed the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) facility registration process, with device registration for FDA 510(k) clearance in progress.
The TNM-3620TDY supports H.265, H.264 and MJPEG compression formats, as well as WiseStream II, Hanwha Techwin’s compression technology which dynamically controls encoding, balancing quality and compression, according to movement in an image. Users can improve network bandwidth efficiency by up to 75% when combining WiseStream technology with H.265 compression.