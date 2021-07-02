Download PDF version Contact company
Hanwha Techwin, a global supplier of IP and analogue video surveillance solutions, has expanded and updated its line-up of P series AI cameras with five new 2 MP HD models. A follow-up to the premium 4K P series AI cameras announced in 2020, the new cameras present a cost-effective entry point into the powerful world of AI-based camera technology.

Hanwha P series AI cameras

Hanwha P series AI cameras include licence-free video analytics based on deep learning that can detect various object types, such as people, vehicles, faces and licence plates, as well as identify unique object attributes, such as a person’s age group, gender and clothing colour, or a vehicle’s type and colour.

The cameras offer enhanced people counting, queue management and heat-map functionality, with no requirement for overhead mounting, making sure faces are seen and footage is always useful for identifying persons of interest or delivering business intelligence. Digital auto-tracking provides a second video stream, which features close-up detail on objects being tracked.

AI-based Preferred Shutter technology

Wisenet AI cameras can significantly reduce the false alarms generated from irrelevant movement

Wisenet AI cameras can significantly reduce the false alarms generated from irrelevant movement, such as moving trees, shadows and animals. Additionally, new enhancements to the line include WiseNR II noise reduction, which utilises AI (Artificial Intelligence) to identify object movement and reduce blur in noisy and low light or dark environments.

AI-based Preferred Shutter technology automatically adjusts the shutter speed, based on classified objects in motion and the lighting condition in a scene, in order to reduce motion blur and deliver the clearest images.

AI-based bandwidth reduction with WiseStream III

As the size of video data continues to increase, it’s important to develop technologies to minimise network bandwidth. By utilising the results of AI-based object detection, WiseStream III technology adjusts the video encoder to focus maximum video quality on the detected objects in a scene, while at the same time, scaling back encoding on the rest of the scene.

Adjustable by the end user, this technology can provide data reduction of up to 80% depending on the environment. Further data reduction is achieved with the BestShot feature, which ensures that only the most suitable image of a detected object is sent back to the server.

VMS Metadata Compatibility

AI object and attribute metadata (color, type, age, gender) is stored alongside the video image data for use during forensic search. VMS systems from Genetec and Milestone, as well as Wisenet WAVE and Wisenet X NVRs enable users to filter and search using this enhanced metadata.

The new P series line of HD AI cameras include:

  • PNO-A6081R - Network 2M AI IR Bullet Camera
  • PND-A6081RV - Network 2M AI IR Dome Camera
  • PND-A6081RF - Network 2M AI IR Dome Camera
  • PNV-A6081R - Network 2M AI IR Vandal Dome Camera
  • PNB-A6001 - Network 2M AI Box Camera

Harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence

These new P series AI cameras provide an affordable entry point into the powerful world of AI,” said Ray Cooke, Vice President, Products, Solutions and Integration, Hanwha Techwin America.

Ray Cooke adds, “The impact of AI on both security and business intelligence is quickly transforming the way organisations think about and deploy these influential new sensors. There’s never been a better time to invest in this future-proof technology.

