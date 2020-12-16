The Wisenet TNM-3620TDY is a bi-spectrum, multi-channel device which incorporates a QVGA-class thermal imaging camera and a 2-megapixel video surveillance camera. As such, it can detect heat and measuring temperature with a very high degree of accuracy, whilst providing visual verification of people within its field of view.
In body temperature mode, the QVGA-class thermal imaging camera is able to estimate a person’s temperature within a range of 30⁰~45°C, with +/-0.5⁰C accuracy. When supported by black body technology, the accuracy increases to +/-0.3⁰C, allowing the TNM-3620TDY to provide a strong indication that a person may have a fever.
Medical electrical equipment
Offering support for Deep Learning AI-based face detection functionality, the TNM-3620TDY can measure the temperatures of up to 10 people in real time at a distance of up to 3m, with operators able to choose to view either the captured thermal images or standard high-definition video images.
The TNM-3620TDY is compliant with a series of device technical standards for the safety and essential performance of medical electrical equipment, which has been published by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). In addition, Hanwha Techwin has completed the FDA facility registration process and device registration for the TNM-3620TDY in respect of FDA 510(k) clearance is in progress.
Thermal imaging camera
This provides a powerful tool which generates alerts when there is a threat of fire in recycling
In normal Radiometric mode, the thermal imaging camera with a high degree of accuracy detects and measures changes in temperature within -20⁰C to 130°C range, with users able to set up detection zones to cover specific areas of interest within the camera’s field of view. This provides a powerful tool which generates alerts when there is a threat of fire in recycling, waste management and landfill type facilities, where spontaneous combustion may occur.
A detected change in temperature may also be a warning that machinery in factories, processing plants, cold stores and utilities, is faulty. In addition, a spot detection feature enables operators, via a web viewer, to click on any pixel within an image to obtain a measurement of the temperature of the area covered by that pixel.
Dynamically controls encoding
The TNM-3620TDY supports H.265, H.264 and MJPEG compression formats, as well as WiseStream II, a complementary compression technology which dynamically controls encoding, balancing quality and compression, according to movement in the image. Bandwidth efficiency is improved by up to 75% compared to current H.264 technology when WiseStream, which is unique to Wisenet cameras, is combined with H.265 compression.
Other key features include:
- The 2-megapixel video surveillance camera features a set of Intelligent Video Analytics which include directional detection, motion detection, enter/exit, virtual line, audio detection and cameras tampering detection.
- The TNM-3620TDY has a Micro SD/SDHC/SDXC slot which allows up to 256GB of video or data to be stored at the edge should there be disruption to the network. Video evidence, which potentially might have been lost, can therefore be retrieved when the network connection has been restored.
- PoE+ (IEEE802.3at) and 12VDC.
Video surveillance industry
The TNM-3620TDY is a great addition to our suite of COVID-19 related solutions"
“Regretfully, in terms of the reputation of the video surveillance industry, some so called ‘fever screening’ solutions devised by other manufacturers, have attracted negative publicity. This is because they have been oversold in terms of what they are capable of delivering,” said Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe.
“Although we have often been the first to market with new product developments and technologies, in this instance we have taken the time to develop the TNM-3620TDY to ensure it is fit for purpose. We highly value the trust our customers and business partners have in our ability to provide solutions which do not compromise on performance and quality. In this respect, they can be confident this camera will meet, if not exceed, their expectations.”
“As such, the TNM-3620TDY is a great addition to our suite of COVID-19 related solutions, which includes face mask detection, occupancy monitoring and AI deep learning-based social distance measuring applications.”