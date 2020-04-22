Security personnel responsible for the safety of visitors at airports, sports stadiums and other wide open environments where there is a high risk of terrorist activity, can now rely on a new high-performance Wisenet video surveillance camera manufactured by Hanwha Techwin, to help them detect and forensically analyse any suspicious activity.
“The super high resolution capabilities of the Wisenet TNB-9000 means that large areas can be covered with sufficient pixel density to enable operators to digitally zoom in to see a sharp image of just a small part of the scene,” said Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe.
Installing multiple cameras
“This ability to closely zoom in without losing any detail, makes the Wisenet TNB-9000 ideal for applications where installing multiple cameras may be impractical or cost prohibitive.”
The H.265 Wisenet TNB-9000, which utilises a full size 43.3mm CMOS sensor to capture true 8K images at 15 frames per second, is equipped with deep learning based video analytics. This simultaneously detects and classifies various object types, including people, vehicles, faces and license plates.
The Wisenet TNB-9000 has a wide range of built-in Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA)
The deep learning based video analytics is also able to ignore video noise, waving trees, moving clouds and animals, all of which might normally be the cause of false alarms. In addition to its deep learning capabilities, the Wisenet TNB-9000 has a wide range of built-in Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA), including Tampering, Loitering, Directional Detection, Defocus Detection, Virtual Line, Enter/Exit, Appear/Disappear, Audio Detection and Motion Detection.
Deep learning based video analytics
It also has an audio analytics feature which recognises critical sounds such as raised voices, screams, broken glass, gunshots and explosions, and generates an alert to enable security personnel to quickly react to any incidents.
Additional features:
- Digital Wide Dynamic Range (DWDR), helps to accurately produce images in scenes that simultaneously contain very bright and very dark areas.
- A micro SD/SDHC/SDXC memory slot which allows up to 256GB video or data to be stored at the edge should there be disruption to the network. Video evidence, which might have been potentially lost, can be retrieved when the network connection has been restored.
- A choice of H.265, H.264 or MJPEG compression, with the cameras’ bandwidth friendly credentials enhanced by WiseStream II, a complementary compression technology which dynamically controls encoding, balancing quality and compression, according to movement in the image.
- Bandwidth efficiency is improved by up to 99% compared to current H.264 technology when WiseStream II is combined with H.265 compression. As such, WiseStream II reduces the total cost of ownership of a video surveillance system by minimising the storage and bandwidth requirements of high definition cameras.
- Gigabit Ethernet and SFP fibre optics allow the transfer of up to 1,000 Mbps for high speed connectivity.
- 12VDC or HPoE which negates the need to install separate power supplies.
- Support for Canon EF (Electro Focus) mount lenses provides a wide variety of options for focal length and aperture settings.
Accurately detect suspicious activity
“The superb quality of the images captured by our highest resolution camera to date, together with its deep learning based video analytics and other innovative features, provides security personnel with an extremely powerful tool to accurately detect any suspicious activity,” said Uri Guterman.
“As such, the introduction of the Wisenet TNB-9000 presents system integrators with an excellent opportunity to help their end-user clients cost-effectively take their security to a higher level.”