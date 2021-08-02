Hanwha Techwin has further strengthened its keenly priced Wisenet Q series with the introduction of 4 new PTZ cameras.
The new indoor and outdoor 2-megapixel PTZs are equipped with a host of innovative, practical features including the Focus Save function, which can be applied to 32 pre-defined areas and ensures that the cameras can rapidly come into focus when they are moved to a specific position.
Indoor and outdoor PTZs
Precise PTZ control is achievable with the assistance of ‘click & drag’ which enables operators to use a mouse to rapidly move the camera to a new position and ‘click to centre’ which focuses the cameras on a specific area of interest within a field of view. A scroll wheel zoom feature also allows operators to quickly zoom in to see the close-up activity of any suspicious activity or incident.
In addition, up to 12 customised direction indicators, such as ‘to the car park’ or ‘main exit’, can be superimposed over a field of view to help operators, who may not be familiar with the location they are monitoring, decide where to point the cameras.
The outdoor PTZ cameras are quick and easy to install, as does a ‘match 3 points and twist’ installation feature
The outdoor models have enhanced protection from rain and snow. This is because, unlike conventional PTZ cameras which can require up to 5 separate cables, they only need a single RJ45 cable to operate. In addition to minimising the possibility of water damage, this also makes them quick and easy to install, as does a ‘match 3 points and twist’ installation feature.
PTZ control features
Other key features include the following:
- The ability to ‘hand-over’ to cameras covering adjacent areas, means operators can continue to observe people or vehicles as they move out of the PTZ’s field of view.
- Digital Image Stabilisation (DIS) with built-in Gyro sensors which comes into effect when a camera is disturbed by wind or vibrations. This delivers more stable images, whilst also compensating for roller shutter effects.
- A Micro SD slot allows video or data to be stored at the edge should there be disruption to the network. Up to 256GB of video which might have been potentially lost, can be retrieved when the network connection is restored.
- Power over Ethernet (PoE+) negates the need to install a power supply and separate cabling for the camera.
- When connected to the QNP-6250H and QNP-6320H, an optional Wisenet SPM-4210 Network I/O box provides the choice of 4 alarm inputs/outputs or 1 audio port and 2 alarm inputs/outputs.
PTZ cameras
The new cameras are as follows:
- QNP-6320: 32 x zoom indoor PTZ
- QNP-6250: 25 x zoom indoor PTZ
- QNP-6320H: 32 x zoom outdoor PTZ
- QNP-6250H: 32 x zoom outdoor PTZ
In addition to these just launched PTZs, Hanwha Techwin has announced that it also intends to introduce 2 further Wisenet Q series PTZs at a later time. Both of these will have built-in IR LEDs which will illuminate objects located up to 100metres from the cameras.