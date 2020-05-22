Global security company Hanwha Techwin announces the launch of its new Wisenet P series AI cameras, beginning a new era of smarter video surveillance.
With ‘AI technology’ establishing an indispensable role in the video surveillance industry, Hanwha Techwin presented its newest core lineup of state-of-the-art AI solutions including Wisenet P series AI cameras, which can be combined with Wisenet SSM and Wisenet Retail Insight v2.0, to complete the perfect security package.
Reducing false alarms
Equipped with a powerful artificial intelligence (AI) engine that detects and classifies people and vehicles in real time, Wisenet P series AI cameras are designed to accurately capture the unique attributes of objects such as faces and licence plates, whilst reducing false alarms caused by waving trees, video noise, and even shadows.
Wisenet P series AI cameras are fully supported by Wisenet’s SSM Video Management Software (VMS), which guarantees reliable AI solutions that have been optimised with the help of a robust AI smart search feature. For example, when the camera detects someone, it captures that person’s distinctive attributes, such as gender, age, colour of clothing, and whether that person is wearing glasses or holding a bag.
Finding specific objects
Operators have the option to set the image resolution in 2MP for full video streaming
This information is then saved as metadata alongside the captured footage, allowing operators to streamline searches via specific events or objects. This also applies to vehicles, which can be categorised into various types such as cars, buses, trucks, motorcycles, bicycles and its colour. And the BestShot feature captures the best still cuts of the classified objects which can be exported in maximum 4K resolutions.
These still cuts also contain metadata of the objects’ distinctive attributes, therefore, allowing operators to easily find specific objects in the video. Operators have the option to set the image resolution in 2MP for full video streaming or use the BestShot feature to minimise bandwidth and save storage space.
Revolutionary AI solutions
Furthermore, when combined with third-party systems, the AI functionality can be further customised and expanded. “We’re very proud to begin this new era by presenting to the world Hanwha Techwin’s state-of-the-art technologies that have been carefully developed to match the constantly evolving security and surveillance landscapes,” said a Hanwha Techwin representative.
“Based on our firm belief that trust remains an essential aspect of the industry, we will continue to improve our world-renowned core technologies while simultaneously introducing new revolutionary AI solutions and reinforcing our cybersecurity.”