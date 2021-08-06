New NDAA compliant Wisenet Pentabrid video recorders just launched by Hanwha Techwin are designed to extend the life of existing analogue based CCTV, whilst providing a smooth and cost-effective migration to an IP network based video surveillance solution.
Combinations of analogue or IP cameras up to 4K ultra high definition can be connected to the new Wisenet Pentabrid 4, 8 and 16 channel video recorders, with a simple onboard software switch enabling users to convert any channel from analogue to IP, when required.
Intelligent video analytics
The new recorders, which are ONVIF Profile S conformant and supersede existing NDAA non-compliant Pentabrid devices, are equipped with a long list of practical features, such as dual track recording, multiple monitor output and the ability to create user groups.
Installation time is minimised with engineers using P2P and unique QR product codes
They also support a wide range of Intelligent Video Analytics including audio, face, defocus, enter/exit and camera tampering detection, which trigger a variety of actions when an event occurs, such as moving a PTZ camera to a pre-set position or automatically sending email alerts to specified personnel, as well as directly to the Wisenet Mobile App. Installation time is minimised with engineers using P2P and unique QR product codes to remotely connect to the recorders via a smartphone or tablet, without having to set up a complex network.
Timeline preview feature
The recorders can also be easily configured to match an end-user’s requirements with the help of an intuitive interface and installation Wizard. Operators can take full advantage of the NVRs’ functionality with the help of UX 2.0, a brand-new user interface which offers zoom in/out and drag & drop support and a timeline preview feature, as well as enabling all event settings to be edited in a single window.
Security personnel can apply bookmarks to prevent important video from being overwritten, with the NVRs programmed to automatically delete the bookmarked video after a defined time period to ensure compliance with GDPR.
The model numbers of the Wisenet Pentabrid video recorders are as follows:
- Wisenet HRX-434: 4 channels. 1 internal SATA HDD
- Wisenet HRX-435: 4 channels. 2 internal SATA HDDS
- Wisenet HRX-835: 8 channels. 4 internal SATA HDDS
- Wisenet HRX-1632: 16 channels. 4 internal SATA HDDS
Each HDD has a maximum capacity of 6TB.
Video surveillance solution
“These new NDAA recorders have been introduced to offer support for the countless existing analogue legacy systems which are still in use,” said Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe.
“In addition to being able to record images captured by Wisenet cameras which are transmitted without any latency at distances up to 500m using standard coax, they will also help facilitate the transition to a pure Wisenet IP video surveillance solution when an end-user wishes to do so and if required, support cameras from selected other manufacturers.”