Hanwha Techwin, a supplier of IP and analogue video surveillance solutions, launches one of its most advanced line-up of security cameras to date with the new X-Core AI and X-Plus AI series.
Featuring Hanwha’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and deep-learning technologies, the new cameras offer AI-based object detection for false alarm reduction analytics, AI-enhanced image quality and edge-based business intelligence. The new NDAA compliant lineup brings the power of AI to Hanwha Techwin’s popular X series.
Simple magnetic mount
The X-Core and X-Plus cameras feature a powerful suite of licence-free, in-camera analytics that improve operator efficiency for both real-time event notification and post-event search. The X-Plus camera line continues the promise of modular design started with the previous generation of X-Plus cameras with a simple magnetic mount for camera modules.
Bringing AI to the Wisenet X series line represents a major leap forward in features and capabilities"
Users with existing X-Plus cameras can simply snap AI-powered X-Plus camera modules in a place where desired. “Bringing AI to the Wisenet X series line represents a major leap forward in features and capabilities for our customers and resellers,” said Ray Cooke, Senior Vice President - Products, Solutions, and Integrations at Hanwha Techwin America. “This amazing technology is now more accessible than ever as we continue to be leaders in the industry.”
Identifying object movement
The new X series cameras utilise AI to detect and classify people, vehicles, faces, licence plates and more in real-time. With a range of available resolutions from 2MP to 4K, the cameras’ deep-learning algorithms can reliably identify multiple distinct objects. False alarms due to non-interesting motion, like wind-blown trees, shadows, or animals are significantly reduced. Analytics become a reliable second pair of eyes to operators helping them know where to look for important real-time events while making post-event forensic searches highly efficient.
AI can also play an important role in image quality. WiseNR II noise reduction is a new enhancement which utilises AI to identify object movement and reduce blur in noisy, low light environments. AI-based preferred shutter technology automatically adjusts the shutter speed based on classified objects in motion and the lighting conditions in a scene to reduce motion blur and deliver the clearest images.
Scene analysis technology
WiseStream III technology adjusts the video encoder to focus maximum video quality on the detected objects
By utilising the results of AI-based object detection, WiseStream III technology adjusts the video encoder to focus maximum video quality on the detected objects in a scene while scaling back encoding on the rest of the scene. When combined with H.265 compression technology, this user-adjustable feature can provide data reduction of up to 80% depending on the environment.
Wisenet X AI’s extreme WDR uses scene analysis technology to optimise differences such as tone and contrast during frame synthesis to minimise motion artifacts. In addition, local contrast enhancement technology, which emphasises high-frequency areas step by step, improves the detail and clarity of images.
AI-based analytics
WiseIR technology adjusts the output of the IR LEDs according to the cameras’ zoom magnification. In a wide field of view, it minimises dark areas on the outside of the image using the IR LEDs uniformly. When the lens is focused more narrowly (telephoto), the IR LEDs are more concentrated to illuminate distant objects.
WiseIR technology adjusts the output of the IR LEDs according to the cameras’ zoom magnification
AI-based analytics aren’t just for security, they also bring a wealth of actionable data to operations, marketing and sales departments. With AI-based object detection, businesses can obtain highly accurate people counts, queue management data and heat maps showing detailed patterns of behaviour.
Modular magnetic design
In addition to supporting all the new features of X-Core line, X-Plus cameras also feature:
- Modular magnetic design to simplify installation and upgrades
- Support for up to 120fps for smoothest motion capture
- Power redundancy failover to prevent reboot if one power source is lost
- Cybersecurity certification – X-Plus Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) is FIPS 140-2 certified
- Longer focal length model available with up to 70 meter IR distance
- Extra range tilt angle up to 85°
- Hard-coated dome bubble
- Power redundancy fail over
X-Core enhancements are as follows:
- Cybersecurity certification – X-Core UL-CAP certified
- Extra range tilt angle up to 75°
- Hard-coated dome bubble
All cameras come with a range of motorised varifocal lenses offering multiple fields of view to suit project requirements.