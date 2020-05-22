Life has just become much easier for control room operators and security personnel with the launch of 5 new Wisenet P ultra-high definition 4K AI cameras. In addition to capturing superb quality images, the new feature rich cameras from the Hanwha Techwin Premium range are equipped with deep learning video analytics which offer a high level of detection accuracy, whilst minimising false alarms.

The license-free deep learning video analytics simultaneously detects and classifies various object types, including people, vehicles, faces and licence plates and is supported by Wisenet AI algorithms unique to Hanwha Techwin which are able to identify the attributes of objects or people, such as their age group, their gender or the colour of the clothing a person is wearing.

Control room efficiency

The algorithms are even able to recognise if a person is wearing glasses or is holding a bag

The attributes are saved as metadata alongside the images captured by the new Wisenet P AI cameras, enabling users to quickly search for specific objects or incidents. The algorithms are even able to recognise if a person is wearing glasses or is holding a bag.

To further increase operator efficiency, as well as minimise network bandwidth and data storage requirements, the new Wisenet P AI cameras have a BestShot feature which, as its name suggests, is able to select the best images which have been captured of a person or object, and only send these together with the associated metadata, to a storage server.

False alarm reduction

Operators are able to take advantage of VMS from leading software developers such as Genetec and Milestone, as well as Wisenet WAVE and Wisenet SSM, to forensically search for specific objects or people, by filtering the recorded metadata. The analytics can be configured to ignore video noise, waving trees, moving clouds and animals, all of which might normally be the cause of false alarms when standard motion detection technology or sensors are being used to detect activity.

This ability to minimise time wasting and costly false alarms means control room operators and security personnel are able to focus on responding to real incidents and emergencies. At some point in the future, when the number of people being tested positive for COVID-19 begins to reduce, thought will no doubt be given as to how businesses will be able to safely reopen.

Business intelligence solution

The data can be displayed to provide managers with information on the number of people present

Inevitably, social distancing rules will have to remain in place, and this is likely to mean only a specified number of people will be allowed to be in a controlled area at any one time. With this in mind, the Wisenet AI algorithms built into the new Wisenet P 4K AI cameras can be utilised to accurately count the number of people entering and leaving a premise. The data can be displayed to provide managers with information on the number of people present.

The new Wisenet P AI cameras are likely to be of particular interest to the retail sector as they have been integrated with Wisenet Retail Insight (v2.0), which enables retailers to gain a greater understanding of customer behaviour and buying patterns. The Wisenet Retail Insight business intelligence solution utilises people counting, heat mapping and queue management applications to display statistical analytics on a centralised dashboard, along with other practical information such as weather reports.

Analyse customer demographics

With the help of Wisenet AI algorithms, Retail Insight is also able to display the age and gender of store visitors, allowing retailers to granularly analyse customer demographics.

Other key features of the new Wisenet P AI cameras include:

Digital auto-tracking: The cameras are able to transmit two streams of video, providing the option for operators to see a camera’s full field of view, whilst at the same time using a digital PTZ auto-tracking feature while viewing Full HD images to track the movements of a person or vehicle.

Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) which performs at up to 120dB to produce clear images from scenes containing a challenging mix of bright and dark areas which normally results in overexposed or underexposed images.

DC output: A 12V DC power supply with maximum 50mA provides sufficient power to support external devices, including LEDs, PIR sensors and glass break detectors, eliminating the need to install separate power supplies for each of them.

Alarm in/out ports: Connected devices such as LEDs can be activated when a camera detects and classifies an object or person.

2 SD card slots allow video or data to be stored at the edge should there be disruption to the network. Video evidence, which might have been potentially lost, can be retrieved when the network connection has been restored.

Motorised varifocal lens

The new Wisenet P AI cameras are as follows:

Wisenet PNB-A9001 - 4K AI box camera

4K AI box camera Wisenet PNO-A9081R - 4K AI bullet camera

4K AI bullet camera Wisenet PNV-A9081R - 4K AI vandal-resistant dome camera with built-in IR illumination

4K AI vandal-resistant dome camera with built-in IR illumination Wisenet PND-A9081RF - 4K AI flush-mount dome camera with built-in IR illumination

4K AI flush-mount dome camera with built-in IR illumination Wisenet PND-A9081RV - 4K AI dome camera with built-in IR illumination

The dome cameras have a four-part magnetic modular design which makes them extremely easy to install

With the exception of the Wisenet PNB-A9001, all models come supplied with a 4.5~10mm (2.2x) motorised varifocal lens which facilitates auto-tracking and allows operators to zoom into a camera’s field of view to see close up detail of any activity and functionality. The dome cameras have a four-part magnetic modular design which makes them extremely easy to install. The ability to prefigure IP network settings without the need to remove the camera modules from their packaging, also reduces the time an engineer has to spend on site and/or cause disruption.

Video surveillance solutions

“We are proud of all the new innovative products and solutions we have launched over recent months, but this new camera range is a particularly good example of how Hanwha Techwin is continuing its 30 year journey of innovation and adding real value to video surveillance solutions,” said Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe.

“By harnessing the power of Deep Learning AI, we are providing security personnel with an extremely powerful and accurate tool to help them keep one step ahead of intruders and we are also able to provide businesses with information which could help them be more productive.”