The time needed to plan, design and accurately evaluate the efficiency of a video surveillance system has been significantly reduced with the news that JVSG’s highly acclaimed IP Video System Design Tool now supports all Wisenet IP Network cameras from Hanwha Techwin.
Visualisation of security system
System designers and system integrators simply need to import 2D or 3D models of the end user’s building or site, and then enter in some parameters specific to the project, such as the proposed installation height of each camera and the required field of view.
JVSG System Design Tool produces an accurate visualisation of the planned video surveillance system
With this information, the JVSG System Design Tool produces an accurate visualisation of the planned video surveillance system which, for example, will help identify any blind spots.
JVSG System Design Tool
The JVSG System Design Tool, which is able to calculate precise camera lens focal lengths, viewing angles and pixel density requirements within seconds, helps choose the best model for each camera location. This is because key features of Wisenet cameras, such as camera resolution and IR Illumination distance have been integrated into the programme.
Depending on whether there is a requirement to simply detect and monitor activity in an area or if there is a need to capture evidence grade images, the JVSG System Design Tool will indicate if the specified cameras will be able to match an end-user’s operational requirements. It can also be used to calculate the bandwidth usage of the cameras and corresponding video storage requirements.
Wisenet IP cameras and JVSG System Design Tool integration
“We are delighted to have successfully completed our integration with JVSG’s powerful design tool, which efficiently replaces the need to produce CAD drawings and minimises the time needed to make complex calculations,” said Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe.
He adds, “Consultants, system designers, product specifiers and systems integrators will all benefit from the reduction in the time it takes to manually search for camera specifications and build these into system designer proposals.”
Adding value to Wisenet brand
JVSG's IP Video System Design Tool will, without doubt, greatly contribute to our ability to achieve this objective"
Uri Guterman stated, “At Hanwha Techwin, we fully understand that having best in class and high performance products is not enough. We also need to add value to the Wisenet brand by continually looking at ways to make it as easy as possible for our cameras to be specified, installed, commissioned and maintained.”
He further commented, “Alongside our own proprietary tools, such as Device Manager, Wisenet ToolBox Plus and the Wisenet QR Scanner App, the JVSG’s IP Video System Design Tool will, without doubt, greatly contribute to our ability to achieve this objective.”
Technology partnership
Max Shumeyko, Founder of JVSG, while commenting on the success of the integration said, “We are delighted to have formed a technology partnership with Hanwha Techwin, a globally renowned manufacturer of video surveillance products, which also has a formidable reputation for leading the market with feature rich cameras that capitalise on the very latest advances in technology.”
Max adds, “The integration of the comprehensive Wisenet camera range with our Design Tool, will save users considerable time and remove the ‘headache’ normally associated with designing an IP network video surveillance camera.”