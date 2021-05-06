Hanwha Techwin, a global supplier of IP and analog video surveillance solutions, has expanded and updated its line-up of PTZ cameras to include six new models. The cameras are available in 4K/6MP/2MP resolutions with 25x/40x optical zoom ranges to fit any use case.
New PTZ Plus cameras
Featuring the groundbreaking Wisenet 7 chipset, the new models include three IR models (XNP-9250R, XNP-8250R, XNP-6400R) and three non-IR models (XNP-9250, XNP-8250, XNP-6400).
The new PTZ Plus cameras are 65% lighter than conventional PTZ cameras and include a re-designed twist-lock mounting feature to simplify installation. A single HPoE RJ-45 is the only connection required for power and data. Wise IR allows for monitoring in complete darkness, up to 200 meters away in crisp detail.
AI deep-learning algorithm for object tracking
The new cameras utilise an AI deep-learning algorithm for powerful object tracking (person or vehicle)
Operators can simply right-click on an object to engage the target-lock tracking feature. The PTZ mechanism achieves a pre-set accuracy of ±0.1º, allowing the camera to move to the correct position within one second. The new dome design also enables significantly enhanced tilt angles, including 20º above the horizon and 90º straight down.
The PTZ Plus cameras also feature a new dome shape, built to repel water coupled with a unique ‘triple-spin’ drying and heating function that can be operator activated by a customised soft-trigger from a VMS, like Wisenet WAVE.
Offering a variety of configurations
“Our new PTZ Plus cameras provide a variety of configurations to suit the unique requirements of any installation,” said Ray Cooke, Vice President, Products, Solutions and Integration, Hanwha Techwin America.
Ray Cooke adds, “The lighter design with simple twist lock mounting makes installation easier than ever. With up to 4K quality, 40 and 25x optical zoom, AI- based object auto-tracking and innovative water removal features, Hanwha Techwin have raised the bar again.”
Support for ‘extreme’ Wide Dynamic Range technology
With Wisenet 7 SoC at their core, the new PTZ cameras support Hanwha Techwin’s proprietary ‘extreme’ Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) technology. This enables the cameras to capture ultra-clear images from scenes, containing a challenging mix of bright and dark areas.
Wisenet 7’s enhanced noise reduction technology minimises motion blur and image artifacts, while increasing object sharpness and definition.
High level of cyber security
Wisenet 7 offers the highest level of cyber security possible, by embedding unique certificates and encryption keys into every camera during manufacturing. The PTZ Plus cameras feature IP66, IK10, NEMA4X, & NEMA-TS 2 ratings.