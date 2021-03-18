Hanwha Techwin, a global supplier of IP and analogue video surveillance solutions, has expanded and updated its line-up of multi-sensor cameras featuring its Wisenet 7 chipset.
With Wisenet 7 at their core, the new multi-sensor cameras support Hanwha Techwin’s ‘extreme’ Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) technology which utilises advanced Local Contrast Enhancement and Scene Analysis technology.
This enables the cameras to capture ultra-clear images from scenes containing a challenging mix of bright and dark areas. Wisenet 7’s enhanced noise reduction technology minimises motion blur and image artifacts while increasing object sharpness and definition.
Cybersecure and NDAA Compliance
Wisenet 7 offers the highest level of cybersecurity possible by embedding unique certificates and encryption keys into every camera during manufacturing. The new multi-sensor cameras are fully NDAA compliant and UL CAP certified and consume only a single licence in a VSM.
They also include a suite of built-in video analytics such as motion and directional detection, enter/exit, line crossing, and tampering detection. All cameras include H.265 and WiseStream II compression technology and a suite of built-in Wisenet 7 analytics.
Multi-Sensor PNM-8082VT
Each sensor captures 2MP HD images in lighting as low as .04 Lux with motorised varifocal lenses
The new 3-channel PNM-8082VT offers excellent coverage around corners and either down or straight ahead while offering significant cost savings over deploying three separate fixed cameras.
Each sensor captures 2MP HD images in lighting as low as .04 Lux with motorised varifocal lenses and a maximum FoV of 320°. Perfect for indoor or outdoor use, the PNM-8082VT features IP66, IK10, and NEMA4X ratings for protection against water, dust, impact, and corrosion.
PNM-9322VQP Multi-Directional plus PTZ Camera
The new PNM-9322VQP contains four multi-sensors and an additional fifth PTZ camera with 32x optical zoom. The four-head multi-sensor array accepts a choice of 2MP and 5MP modules at varying fields of view to suit the unique coverage and resolution requirements of any job.
The PTZ camera can be configured to automatically zoom in and track moving objects detected by the multi-directional camera array when tracking moving objects over wide-open areas.
PNM-9022V Panoramic Camera
The camera includes heatmap video analytics which provides business intelligence on customer density
The new 4-channel PNM-9022V utilises alpha blending technology to stitch the overlapping images captured by its four HD sensors into a seamless 8.3MP 209° image. The camera can also be configured to capture 180° images with digital PTZ functionality across two of the camera’s channels.
The PNM-9022V has low-light performance enabling colour images to be rendered in light levels as low as .03 Lux. The camera includes heatmap video analytics which provides business intelligence on customer density and buying behaviour.
PNM-9002VQS Camera
The new PNM-9002VQS is a stainless-steel version of the PNM-9002VQ 4 head multi-sensor camera.
Designed for harsh environments such as food and pharmaceutical manufacturing, water treatment, and marine locations, the PNM-9002VQS has IP6K9K, IP66, IK10 ratings. It supports a range of 2MP and 5MP lens modules for precise coverage in any environment.
PNM-9000QB Camera Module
The device is compatible with multiple lens modules for discretely mounting in door jams
The new Wisenet PNM-9000QB camera module is designed for banks, retail, offices, and anywhere covert fraud and theft detection is required. The device is compatible with multiple lens modules for discretely mounting in door jams, mullions, and pinhole locations where space is severely restricted.
The PNM-9000QB supports up to four simultaneous 2MP HD channels and provides Wisenet 7 built-in analytics such as motion and directional detection, tampering, loitering, fog, and audio detection.
Cost-Effective Cameras
“Having a range of NDAA compliant and UL CAP certified multi-sensor cameras with our powerful Wisenet 7 SoC provides integrators and end-users the highest possible value and performance for any video surveillance project,” said Ray Cooke, Vice President, Products, Solutions, and Integration, Hanwha Techwin America.
“The savings potential extends far beyond the costs of installing individual cameras to also include significantly lower installation, network infrastructure, and license costs as well.”