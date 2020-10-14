AI based object tracking, precise PTZ control, improved pre-set accuracy, adaptive IR illumination and enhanced cyber security are just a few of the many innovations which have been built into the new high definition Wisenet X PTZ PLUS cameras launched by Hanwha Techwin.
Designed for perimeter protection and large open area applications such as airports, car parks, industrial estates, stadia and city centres, the new 2MP, 6MP and 4K Wisenet X PTZ PLUS cameras are able to capture evidence grade images of objects up to a distance of 200 metres regardless of the lighting conditions, with the help of adaptive IR technology which adjusts the angle of the camera’s IR LEDs to match the level of zoom.
Wisenet7 chipset
At the heart of the new Wisenet X PTZ PLUS cameras is Wisenet7, Hanwha Techwin’s ground-breaking proprietary chipset which offers an impressive list of technologies that significantly enhance the cameras’ cyber security credentials. The cameras also benefit from a Hanwha Techwin proprietary device certificate issuing system which embeds unique certificates into Wisenet products during both the development phase and manufacturing process.
Wisenet7 also ensures the capture of superb quality images with an ‘extreme’ Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) feature utilising Local Contrast Enhancement and Scene Analysis technologies to capture ultra-clear images from scenes containing a challenging mix of bright and dark areas.
Auto-tracking
An AI auto-tracking feature allows control room operators to efficiently monitor the movement of objects whilst remaining hands-free to control other cameras. With a right click of a mouse, operators can programme a camera to lock onto and auto-track a specific object. It does so with the help of deep learning video analytics which detects and classifies people and vehicles. The video analytics is supported by AI algorithms unique to Hanwha Techwin.
During their life cycle, most PTZ cameras are likely to be expected to ‘pan and tilt’ many thousands of times and it is not unknown for positioning errors to occur. Wisenet PTZ PLUS cameras, which have a pre-set accuracy of ±0.1˚, are able to detect if they are not precisely aimed at the specified field of view and will move within one second to the correct position.
Other key features
- Built-in wipers remove rain, sleet or snow and then activate a heater on the lens to dry any residual water.
- An extended tilt range of up to 110⁰ ensures that objects positioned above the cameras can be seen.
- Improvements in manual control PTZ functionality makes it much easier for operators to manually zoom to see close up detail of target objects and track their movement.
- A focus save function, which can be applied to 32 pre-defined areas, ensures that regardless of the lighting conditions, a camera is able to rapidly come into focus when it is moved to a new position.
Installer friendly
Compact and approximately 65% lighter than most PTZ domes, the camera-mount installed Wisenet X PTZ PLUS cameras can be quickly and easily deployed, requiring engineers during a first fix to just ‘match 3 points and twist’.
This conveniently enables them to tighten screws without having to hold onto the camera. Unlike conventional PTZ cameras which require up to 5 separate cables, the Wisenet X PTZ PLUS only needs a single RJ45 cable to operate and this is installed with a flexible bush to ensure the camera is waterproof.
Wisenet PTZ PLUS cameras
The new Wisenet PTZ PLUS cameras are as follows:
- Wisenet XNP-9300RW: 4K 30x optical zoom PTZ camera
- Wisenet XNP-8300RW: 6MP 30x optical zoom PTZ camera
- Wisenet XNP-6400RW: 2MP 40x optical zoom PTZ camera
“Setting a new standard is a phrase which is often used when products are launched, but I believe it can genuinely be applied to these new cameras,” said Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe. “Our highly talented design, development and manufacturing teams have certainly put their expertise to very good use and in doing so, have raised the bar in terms of providing users with the ability to closely monitor and track any suspicious activity or incident.”