The new Wisenet TNV-8010C 5-megapixel corner mount camera has been built to make it impossible for a ligature to be tied around it, as well as very difficult for someone to rip it off a wall.
Although primarily intended to assist police, prison and mental health institutions in preventing inmates and patients from self-harming within secure room environments, the vandal-resistant and water-proof TNV-8010C also offers a robust solution for other demanding applications, such as the monitoring of activity at ATMs and within lifts.
Sharp colour images
With a wide field of view and a -7~+7° tilt range, the TNV-8010C features Hallway View which enables the camera to capture 5-megapixel images in a 3:4 aspect ratio and 2-megapixel in a 9:16 aspect ratio, thus enabling users to more effectively monitor tall and narrow spaces, such as corridors.
The TNV-8010C is equipped with Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) technology that performs at up to 120dB
As a true day/night camera which is able to capture clear, sharp colour images when the ambient light level is as low as 0.1lux, the TNV-8010C is equipped with Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) technology that performs at up to 120dB to accurately produce images in scenes that simultaneously contain very bright and very dark areas.
Intelligent Video Analytics
Key Features
- IP66, IP6K9K and IK10+ vandal resistant.
- Optional aesthetically pleasing brushed stainless steel cover.
- Bi-directional audio support.
- Built-in alarm input/output (I/O).
- A suite of built-in Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) includes defocus detection, directional detection, motion detection, enter/exit, virtual line and audio detection, as well as tampering detection which will generate an alert if someone attacks the camera.
- Support for WiseStream II complementary compression technology, as well as H.265, H.264 and MJPEG compression formats. Bandwidth efficiency is improved by up to 75% compared to current H.264 technology when WiseStream II is combined with H.265 compression.
- Micro SD/SDHC/SDXC slot. Up to 128GB of video or data can be stored on-board the camera should there be disruption to the network. Video of any incidents, which potentially might have been lost, can therefore be retrieved when the network connection has been restored.
- Power over Ethernet (PoE) which negates the need to install a power supply and separate cabling for the camera.
- 3 magnet points, which lock the camera’s module into its anti-ligature cover, makes installation quick and easy.
Installing dome camera
“As is the case with our previously introduced 3-megapixel TNV-7010RC corner mount camera which has built-in IR illumination, considerable thought has gone into the design of the TNV-8010C,” said Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe.
“In addition to preventing a ligature being tied around it, the TNV-7010RC’s is also considerably smaller than its predecessor. As such, it will fit neatly into a corner of a room or lift and offer a more attractive option to installing a dome camera in the same location.”