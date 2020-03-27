Hanwha Techwin America, global supplier of IP and analog video surveillance solutions, has announced that Hanwha’s Wisenet L series cameras are now compatible with the Genetec Stratocast cloud-based video surveillance-as-a-service (VSaaS).
Through this technology partnership, customers across a broad range of industries will now be able to reap the benefits of an easy to install true-cloud solution whether they want to support hybrid-cloud deployments, add new cameras in remote locations, or serve the needs of small and mid-sized installations in a cost-effective way.
Integration with Stratocast cloud-based VSaaS
Stratocast cloud-based video surveillance-as-a-service (VSaaS) requires no software installation, port forwarding or network setup, and allows organisations to significantly reduce installation and on-going maintenance costs, making it an ideal solution for sites where IT staff, resources, and budget are limited.
To make the enrolment process easier than ever before, customers can simply scan a QR code to bring L series cameras into the Stratocast portal in one simple step instead of logging into multiple webpages.
Enhanced cyber security
We are offering a solution that is cyber secure, cost-effective and easy to install"
"We are pleased that Hanwha is first to market with a Stratocast-ready QR code enrollment option,” said Oktay Yildiz, Product Line Manager for Genetec Stratocast. “At Genetec, we believe strongly in building a network of trusted partners that have our customers’ cyber security best interests at heart. By extending our deep strategic partnership with Hanwha into the cloud, we are offering a solution that is cyber secure, cost-effective and easy to install.”
Wisenet L series cameras
The Wisenet L series cameras are very affordable surveillance cameras with essential features ideally suited for the needs of small and mid-size installations. The broad line-up includes fixed and varifocal lens, and bullet, dome and vandal-resistant dome cameras that are designed for both indoor and outdoor use.
“With the L series now Stratocast-ready, and other camera families soon to follow, we will be offering our joint customers a comprehensive line-up of video surveillance solutions, that satisfy the needs of projects across a wide range of market sectors, from small/medium businesses and retail chains to city-wide surveillance,” said Ray Cooke, Vice President – Products, Solutions and Integrations at Hanwha Techwin America.