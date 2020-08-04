Hanwha Techwin America, a supplier of IP and analogue video surveillance solutions, will debut its next generation Wisenet 7 SoC (System on Chip).
Built from 30 years of innovation in video surveillance solutions, the highly anticipated announcement sees the continuation of the Wisenet line of custom-built SoCs designed specifically to address the unique challenges of the security market. New key features include cybersecurity features, clear images in all lighting conditions, improved lens distortion correction and more.
High levels of protection
“Hanwha Techwin concentrated on image quality and cybersecurity when developing Wisenet 7. This enables us to make the smartest and most secure video cameras on the market today while giving us a platform for further innovation as we react to these challenging times,” said Ray Cooke, Vice President - Products, Solutions, and Integration, Hanwha Techwin America.
Hanwha Techwin established its own device certification issuing system to embed certificates
Wisenet 7 offers end-to-end cybersecurity with high levels of protection including secure boot, OS, storage, and JTAG, plus a signed firmware/open platform app and more. Hanwha Techwin established its own device certification issuing system to embed certificates and encryption keys into the product during the manufacturing process. When firmware is installed and a certificate is verified, it uses these encryption keys which can never be reprogramed.
Forensic-level image quality
This creates a trusted platform module that separates the end-user side of the camera application from the network (Linux). This OTP (One Time Program) feature provides a unique level of cybersecurity that is secure by default and only possible when utilising a custom chip.
Wisenet 7 offers forensic-level image quality by utilising multiple combined technologies. Digital Overlap and Scene Analysis technology reduces motion artifacts and improves picture quality in low light conditions. Dynamic Range is maximised and noise is reduced when composing multi-frame images captured at varying exposures by processing line by line vs. each frame. This minimises motion blur and improves edge and colour definition of objects, making them easier to identify when viewing live video and during forensic review.
Hybrid motion detection
Temporal filtering removes or attenuates frequencies within the raw signal that are not of interest
XCE (eXtreme Contrast Enhancement) technology is utilised to analyse the back-light area of the image and enhance contrast by analysing nearby pixel colour values in the surrounding area. Wisenet 7 employs motion history-based temporal filtering to analyse the motion data of moving objects in low-light environments.
Temporal filtering removes or attenuates frequencies within the raw signal that are not of interest. A new Noise Adaptive Hybrid Motion Detection algorithm significantly reduces sensor noise. These clearer images improve the results for object recognition performance in low light and offer maximum performance for machine and deep learning algorithms.
Demanding security applications
Wisenet 7 corrects barrel distortion common with wide angle lenses up to 100% at all resolutions. The correction is done in-camera to provide a video output more closely representing how humans perceive images across a wide field of vision.
“The first Hanwha Techwin Wisenet SoC was released in 2010 in response to the unique requirements of security professionals. Our focused development efforts have continued as technology and business needs have evolved to where we are today. Our most powerful SoC ever, Wisenet 7, delivers a new level of quality, performance and cybersecurity to our industry,” concludes Cooke. The first Wisenet 7-based cameras (XNB-9002/8002, XND-9082RV/8082RV, XND-9082RF/8082RF, XNV-9082R/8082R, XNO-9082R/8082R) offer up to 4K high-resolution video providing clear and vivid images suitable for the most demanding security applications.