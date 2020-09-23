Hanwha Techwin America, a global supplier of IP and analogue video surveillance solutions, announces a new line of NVRs (Network Video Recorders) that include its powerful Wisenet WAVE video management software (VMS).
Designed for small to medium-sized video surveillance installations, the new, affordable NVRs deliver a complete video management and recording solution in a rack mountable chassis with no need to install a separate server. With a focus on ease of use and installation, the 8 channel Wisenet WRN-810S and 16 channel WRN-1610S NVRs provide users with a seamlessly integrated, pre-configured package that can be set up in minutes.
Supplying ample power
Built-in PoE+ switches further reduce cost and save installation time by supplying ample power to cameras directly. “By embedding our fully-featured WAVE VMS software directly within these NVRs, we are able to offer powerful capabilities to a new tier of the market,” said Ray Cooke, Vice President - Products, Solutions, and Integration, Hanwha Techwin America.
“Version 4.1 of WAVE makes this possible with a host of new features including AI forensic search tools, analytics ROI configuration from the desktop and mobile push notifications.”
Having the WAVE VMS software running inside an NVR unlocks new capabilities such as:
- Complete customisation of the system for the unique requirements of an organisation
- Ability to monitor PoE port power consumption as well as toggle each port on and off.
- Control over the embedded I/O block with the ability to tie event rules to I/O activity.
- Access to WAVE Sync for full remote access
- Mobile push events can be sent to the WAVE mobile app as events occur
- Utilise the latest onboard analytics such as AI object detection, mask detection, occupancy monitoring and more directly from a single interface
- Unified expandable licencing system that expands as an organisation grows
System health monitoring
The WRN-810S and WRN-1610S NVRs include four WAVE Pro licenses. The new NVRs come with WAVE version 4.1, the latest release of Hanwha Techwin’s simple but powerful VMS. The latest release contains significant new features including:
- Full integration with Hanwha AI cameras for deep forensic search with added functionality for enhanced object classification and detection. Keyword search options enable filtering by corresponding object attributes including gender, top and bottom clothing colour, vehicle type and colour and bag detection.
- Push notifications enable operators to create rules which will send a notification to the mobile client of any selected users.
- System Health Monitoring displays a system’s health status and helps support teams respond to customer issues more quickly.
- New embedded Chromium browser is compatible with most web pages and applications. Operators can now combine web-based interfaces with a system for ‘soft integrations’ of devices and services.
“With mobile push notifications, every time the camera sees someone not wearing a face mask, it can send out a notification to a mobile app user,” comments Cooke. “Using the combined power of our AI cameras allows us to do very powerful analytics on lower cost processors like those inside an NVR.”