The latest addition to the Wisenet P ‘Premium’ camera series removes the risk that important video evidence might be missed when there is a need to monitor two adjacent sides of a building.
With the middle camera sensor covering the blind spot between the areas being monitored by the other two sensors, the 3-channel multi-directional Wisenet PNM-8082VT camera provides an efficient way to ‘see around corners’ and offers a cost-effective alternative to deploying three standard fixed cameras.
Single IP connection
“Together with our existing 2, 4 and 5-channel multi-sensor cameras, the PNM-8082VT offers cost savings for both system integrators and end users,” said Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe. “They all use less cable, conduit, mounting hardware and network switches, compared to that normally needed to install a greater number of standard cameras, and with just a single IP connection, only one VMS licence is required.”
IP66, IK10 and NEMA4X ratings for protection against water, dust and mechanical impact, makes the PNM-8082VT an ideal choice for outdoor applications, although it also offers an equally affordable solution for indoor applications, such as when there is a requirement to observe activity taking place, for example, at a ‘T’ shaped corridor.
Scene analysis technologies
With a removable infrared cut filter (ICR), each of the PNM-8082VT’s sensors offers true day/night camera functionality
The PNM-8082VT’s middle sensor can be used to make it impossible for an intruder to attempt to attack or spray paint on the cameras’ lens without video evidence of them being captured. A potential blind spot, which can occur when two standard cameras are pointing in different directions to cover two corner sides of a building, is avoided. This is because the PNM-8082VT’s 3 directional monitoring ensures that regardless of which direction the intruder approaches, they will be caught on camera.
With a removable infrared cut filter (ICR), each of the PNM-8082VT’s sensors offers true day/night camera functionality and is able to catch 2-megapixel high definition colour images when the lighting level is as low as 0.04 Lux. They are also equipped with Hanwha Techwin proprietary ‘extreme’ Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) technology which, performing at up to 150dB, utilises new Local Contrast Enhancement and Scene Analysis technologies to capture ultra-clear images from scenes containing a challenging mix of bright and dark areas.
Camera tampering detection
The PNM-8082VT’s 2 Micro SD/SDHC/SDXC slots enable up to 1,024GB of video or data to be stored at the edge should there be disruption to the network. Video of any incidents, which potentially might have been lost, can therefore be retrieved when the network connection has been restored.
Other key features include the following:
- Single IP connection with only one VMS licence is required.
- Simple Focus: A single push of a button located at the back of the camera is all that is needed to automatically focus the camera.
- A suite of built-in Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) which includes defocus detection, directional detection, enter/exit, motion detection, virtual line and camera tampering detection.
- Support for WiseStream II complementary compression technology, as well as H.265, H.264 and MJPEG compression formats. Bandwidth efficiency is improved by up to 75% compared to current H.264 technology when WiseStream II is combined with H.265 compression.
- PoE+ which negates the need to install a power supply and separate cabling for the camera.
“The Wisenet PNM-8082VT gives system integrators a competitive edge as it can be installed much quicker and with less cost than the equivalent number of standard cameras. It also provides a more cost-effective option than a 4-channel multi-directional camera when only 3 sensors are needed to meet the requirements of the application,” said Uri Guterman. “In a highly competitive market, there is an opportunity for system integrators to pass on these cost savings to their end-user clients.”