Two new Wisenet cameras equipped with Hanwha Techwin’s ground-breaking Wisenet7 chipset have reinforced the company’s claim to be the manufacturer of multi-directional cameras.
The 4-channel PNM-9022V utilises alpha blending technology to stitch the overlapping images captured by its four Full HD sensors into a seamless 8.3-megapixel 209° image, thus ensuring an operator never loses sight of a person or vehicle moving across a wide area.
Superseding the highly successful Wisenet PNM-9020V, the PNM-9022V can also be used to capture 180° images, with operators able to take advantage of digital PTZ functionality across two of the camera’s channels.
With Wisenet7 SoC, Hanwha Techwin’s most powerful chipset to date, at its heart, the PNM-9022V’s 4 sensors, which come with 2.8mm fixed focal lenses, are able to capture high definition colour images when the lighting level is as low as 0.03 Lux. Wisenet7 also features Hanwha Techwin proprietary ‘extreme’ Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) technology which, performing at up to 120dB, utilises new Local Contrast Enhancement and Scene Analysis technologies to enable the camera to capture ultra-clear images from scenes containing a challenging mix of bright and dark areas.
Lens Distortion Correction (LDC) technology utilised by the PNM-9022V corrects the distortion created through the use of wide-angle lenses. This delivers images which more closely resemble what is seen through the human eye.
As part of the fast-growing number of new cameras which incorporate the UL CAP certificated Wisenet7 chipset, the National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) compliant PNM-9022V is packed with an impressive list of technologies to protect it from cyber-attacks. It also benefits from a Hanwha Techwin proprietary device certificate issuing system, which embeds unique certificates into Wisenet7 products during both the development phase and manufacturing process. This further enhances the camera’s ability to prevent hackers from tampering with its firmware.
2 Micro SD/SDHC/SDXC slots enable up to 1TB of video or data to be stored at the edge should there be disruption to the network. Video of any incidents, which potentially might have been lost on the recorder side, can therefore be retrieved from the camera when the network connection has been restored.
Minimising the time needed to be spent on site, the PNM-9022V has a hinged backplate to provide easy access for cable connection purposes. Installers have to simply install the back plate, clip the camera in place and tighten two screws.
Other key features include the following:
- A suite of built-in Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA), which includes audio detection, defocus detection, directional detection, enter/exit, appear/disappear, motion detection, virtual line and camera tampering detection.
- Heatmap video analytics which provides business intelligence on customer density and buying behaviour.
- Support for WiseStream II complementary compression technology, as well as H.265, H.264 and MJPEG compression formats. Bandwidth efficiency is improved by up to 75% compared to current H.264 technology, when WiseStream II is combined with H.265 compression.
- PoE+ which negates the need to install a power supply and separate cabling for the camera.
- IP66, IK10 and NEMA4X rated for protection against water, dust and mechanical impact.
Coinciding with the launch of the PNM-9022V, the PNM-9322VQP with 4 sensors and an integral PTZ camera, is designed to provide a highly cost-effective solution for detecting and tracking objects over wide open areas.
The option of exchangeable 2 and 5-megapixel lens modules enables the camera’s sensors to work together to seamlessly capture 360° images of up to 20-megapixel resolution. In addition, the device’s PTZ camera element can be configured to zoom in and track a moving object or move to a user defined preset position when the line crossing detection function of the multi-directional camera detects activity. It is also able to ‘hand-over’ to cameras covering adjacent areas to ensure operators can continue to observe people or vehicles as they move out of its field of view.
Equipped with the Wisenet7 chipset, the NDAA compliant PNM-9322VQP supersedes the highly successful PNM-9320VQP, with the additional benefit of providing audio support.
“These two new models perfectly complement our other existing 2, 3, 4 and 5-channel multi-sensor cameras which collectively enable us to offer customers an affordable multi-directional camera solution for virtually any video surveillance project,” said Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe.
“All of these cameras will help users achieve a high return on investment (ROI) as they can perform the role of a greater number of standard HD cameras. In doing so, they provide significant savings on camera purchasing costs and with less cable, conduit, mounting hardware and network switches required, installation costs are reduced as well. With only a single IP connection, they also only require one VMS licence.”
“The value of these two new cameras being NDAA compliant and UL CAP certificated should also not be underestimated. System integrators will quite often find that both can be a key requirement when they are submitting tenders for projects involving end-users which operate multi-nationally.”