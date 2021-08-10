Ramtech, the innovative UK wireless safety and security solutions business, has been bought by Halma plc. The acquisition by Halma will support Ramtech’s ambitions to enter new global markets and invest in a substantial product roadmap.
Halma plc is a global group of life-saving technology companies, whose purpose is to grow a safer, cleaner and heathier future for everyone, every day. Ramtech will join a number of companies in the safety and fire detection markets, which are part of Halma’s portfolio.
Ramtech acquisition
Nottingham-headquartered Ramtech turns over £10 million annually, employs 65 people and is rapidly expanding in terms of the products and services it offers. Ramtech will become part of Halma’s safety division, but will operate independently, retaining its name and brand.
Ramtech’s senior team will remain with the company, including Andy Hicks, the company’s Managing Director, and one of Ramtech’s Co-Owners, prior to the sale. Halma’s Divisional Chief Executive, Charles Lombard will join Ramtech as the company’s Chairman.
Andy Hicks said “It is the right time for Ramtech to enter its next phase of expansion and achieve truly global growth. The investment and access to Halma’s expertise and global network are all essential ingredients in helping the company achieve this. Our ‘customer-first’ approach will remain, and we don’t see that passion for our customers changing in any way.”
Halma plc
Halma plc owns around 45 businesses covering safety, environment and analysis, and health
Halma plc owns around 45 businesses covering safety, environment and analysis, and health. Ramtech will join Halma’s safety division, whose companies’ technologies span elevator safety, fire detection, fire suppression, security sensors, access control, safe storage, people and vehicle flow.
Charles Lombard, the Divisional Chief Executive of Halma plc, said “We look forward to supporting Ramtech to help meet its ambitious growth plans, which will help more customers save lives and protect valuable assets.”
Ramtech operates in a rapidly growing market. Governments are insisting on higher standards of safety on construction sites, including fire safety. Ramtech is well positioned to take advantage of these opportunities, having established routes to market, industry-renowned products and long-established customer relationships with the market leaders in its areas of operation.
WES3 technology and REACT system
Currently, Ramtech’s WES3 technology and REACT system is installed on the 7 km west section of London’s new Thames Tideway Tunnel – an ambitious 25km ‘super sewer’ that, once completed in 2025, will prevent the River Thames from being polluted by overflow sewage.
The state-of-the-art system is also currently deployed during the construction works at Everton’s new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock, and was recently used to protect almost a millennium’s worth of heritage and some of Nottingham’s most treasured artifacts during the £30 million redevelopment of the city’s castle. The company’s WiSE alarm and monitoring technology is installed at many of the largest UK holiday and leisure parks.