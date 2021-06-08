Download PDF version
Related Links

AI (Artificial Intelligence) chipmaker Hailo announced its partnership with Lanner Electronics, a global pioneer in the design and manufacturing of intelligent edge computing appliances, to launch groundbreaking AI inference solutions for real-time computer vision at the edge.

High-performance, compact devices

Hailo has combined its Hailo-8™ AI acceleration module with Lanner's edge computing boxes to create high-performance, compact devices to support the demands of emerging AI applications at the edge.  

Smart cities, retail, and industrial operations require hundreds of cameras generating video streams that need to be processed locally, quickly, and efficiently with minimal latency. Scaling AI to meet this challenge requires ultra-high performance and easy to deploy solutions, which this joint offering provides.

Real-time applications powered by AI

Lanner's LEC-2290 edge box pairs an x86 CPU with the Hailo-8 AI module to produce a solution capable of optimising demanding edge workloads and accelerating time-to-market for AI deployments.

Both solutions process multiple video streams in real-time on a single device with robust network connectivity

Lanner's low-footprint LEC-7242 industrial wireless gateway integrates the Hailo-8 into a fanless, efficient appliance for real-time applications powered by AI at the edge. Both solutions process multiple video streams in real-time on a single device, while securely transmitting curated metadata and insights with robust onboard network connectivity.

Mission-critical applications

Lanner's modular approach to network appliances provides a clear path for engineers looking to optimise neural processing workloads.

Integrated with Hailo's AI module, Lanner's fanless Edge AI computers enable mission-critical applications such as video analytics, traffic management, access control, and beyond.

Vision-based solution

"Our expertise in creating effective purpose-built hardware platforms, combined with Hailo's unparalleled AI module performance, will provide industries with a reliable vision-based solution that is low power, low latency, and cost-effective," said Geoffrey Egger, VP, and GM of Lanner Intelligent Edge BU.

"We are confident that together, our vision inference solutions will enable industries ranging from smart retail to smart cities to push computing to the edge."

Enhances privacy

Hailo-8™ AI acceleration module delivers unprecedented performance to edge devices

Hailo's specialised Hailo-8™ AI acceleration module delivers unprecedented performance to edge devices. Featuring up to 26 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS), the module is built with an innovative architecture that enables edge devices to run sophisticated deep learning applications that could previously only run on the cloud.

Its advanced structure translates into higher performance, lower power, and minimal latency, enabling enhanced privacy and better reliability for smart devices operating at the edge.

Scalable and cost-efficient solutions

"Lanner's hardware platforms bring proven reliability, with a purpose-built design that can withstand the distinct challenges of the industrial edge. Combined with the Hailo-8 AI module, the joint solution provides unmatched AI performance that is more powerful, scalable, and cost-efficient than competing solutions," said Orr Danon, CEO, and Co-Founder of Hailo.

"We look forward to seeing the positive impact that our collaborative platform will have on rapidly evolving sectors including smart cities, smart retail, industrial IoT, and beyond."

Share with LinkedIn Share with Twitter Share with Facebook Share with Facebook
Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Nedap presents the importance of cybersecurity in physical access control

Nedap presents the importance of cybersecurity in physical access control
Nedap introduces AEOS authorisation model for better access management

Nedap introduces AEOS authorisation model for better access management
Cybersecurity - Nedap Security Management

Cybersecurity - Nedap Security Management

In case you missed it

What are the latest trends in perimeter security technology?
What are the latest trends in perimeter security technology?

Perimeter security is the first line of defence against intruders entering a business or premises. Traditionally associated with low-tech options such as fencing, the field of perimeter security has expanded in recent years and now encompasses a range of high-tech options. We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: What are the latest trends in perimeter security technology?

Automatic Gates – The latest development in access control
Automatic Gates – The latest development in access control

Automatic gates remain an increasingly popular security choice for family homes, business premises or public buildings – anywhere that full control over access is needed. While there is much to consider for installers when advising clients on the right solution for their property, from the size, weight and cost of a gate system, it’s useful to be aware of the latest developments in the market, as this can help to find the right option to fit their needs. The need for speed Gates can be automated to either swing or to slide open, and there are many factors to take into consideration, when advising on which option to use. However, swing gate motors tend to be slower than the speeds achievable for sliding gates, which means the latter are usually more popular, especially for commercial sites where timing can be among the more important factors. One of the most recent developments in the sliding gates market is the introduction of faster motors One of the most recent developments in the sliding gates market is the introduction of faster motors, such as those from Bft Automation, which allow for opening and closing at a quicker speed than has previously been achievable. Fast authorised access control From a security point of view, the ability to allow people and goods in and out of a property at a quicker pace reduces the risk of unauthorised entry, while waiting for a gate to close – an important consideration in both commercial and residential contexts. Other benefits of a faster motor include reduced waiting times. This can be particularly useful for properties in busy areas, where a vehicle could risk blocking traffic, while waiting to turn into a site controlled by a slower gate. Faster motors Also, a faster motor could potentially reduce the risk of an accident from vehicles entering a property at speed. For example, this might happen if someone was making their first visit to a property situated off a fast road in an unfamiliar area. Beyond these practical considerations, in today’s fast-paced world, people aren’t as used to having to wait for things and this applies to the time it takes to get in and out of their own property. So, security benefits aside, faster motors are likely to be more appealing for clients who have sliding gates fitted to their domestic property and who prioritise convenience. The choice of which of the new faster motors to use will be impacted by a number of factors, including the weight of the gates. Essentially, the lighter the gate is the higher the speed achievable. And, as always, it’s important to make sure that any installation complies with safety regulations. Intelligent torque management systems A further development in access control technology includes intelligent torque management systems A further development in access control technology includes intelligent torque management systems, which update the level of torque required to perform the gate’s operation, allowing it to work at the optimum level, regardless of weather conditions, temperature or the degree of wear and tear on the device. Depending on the typical weather conditions experienced at the site and the anticipated frequency of use, it’s worth looking at options that take these factors into account. Importance of security rights In some scenarios, it’s important for particular individuals to have security rights. In which case, there are motors available that come with personalised keys, which are unique, providing an additional level of security. Installers often face the challenge of fitting gate motors in confined spaces, potentially making for a time consuming and technically demanding task. Available space When you only have a small space to work with, simple details can go a long way to helping you. For example, by putting the fastening screws on the front of a motor’s casing, installation and maintenance are easier and more convenient, even in particularly compact areas. Working with suppliers that offer more than just a manual means you’ll have access to advice and support on how new products work in practise and what you need to consider before advising on an installation.

Which security technologies will be useful in a post-pandemic world?
Which security technologies will be useful in a post-pandemic world?

In the past few weeks, the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel has brightened, providing new levels of hope that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. Dare we now consider what life will be like after the pandemic is over? Considering the possible impact on our industry, we asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: Which security technologies will be most useful in a post-pandemic world?

Featured white papers
How security systems ensure healthy workplaces during COVID and after

How security systems ensure healthy workplaces during COVID and after

Download
Monitoring traffic flow: Everywhere, all the time

Monitoring traffic flow: Everywhere, all the time

Download
Artificial intelligence: Understanding its place in physical security

Artificial intelligence: Understanding its place in physical security

Download
Webcast: Save time and money with Wireless Access Control

Webcast: Save time and money with Wireless Access Control

Download
More corporate news
Lynred appoints Jean-Yves Dussaud as the Chief Marketing Officer to enhance business activities

Lynred appoints Jean-Yves Dussaud as the Chief Marketing Officer to enhance business activities
Millimetre wave technology market predicted to be worth US$ 4.7 billion by 2026, as per report by MarketsandMarkets

Millimetre wave technology market predicted to be worth US$ 4.7 billion by 2026, as per report by MarketsandMarkets
Survail to provide their hybrid-cloud AI-powered video analytics platform for small businesses and enterprises

Survail to provide their hybrid-cloud AI-powered video analytics platform for small businesses and enterprises
Featured products
HikCentral Professional 2.0 security software (“HCP 2.0”)

HikCentral Professional 2.0 security software (“HCP 2.0”)
Hanwha Techwin Wisenet 7

Hanwha Techwin Wisenet 7
Dahua Starlight HDCVI IR Dome Camera

Dahua Starlight HDCVI IR Dome Camera
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy