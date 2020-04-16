Guidepost Solutions, a global renowned company in compliance, investigations and security consulting, has announced the establishment of its National Security Practice and the promotion of former Senior FBI National Security Official, Stephanie Douglas to President of the division.
The group will assist companies and law firms in managing and meeting the challenges of complying with the ever-growing and complex array of government regulation in key areas including the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), sanctions and export controls, cyber security and more. Douglas will split her time between the San Francisco and Washington, DC offices.
Cyber security, sanctions and export controls
“Given her distinguished career in the public and private sectors, Stephanie is uniquely situated to assist those operating in the global business landscape,” said Julie Myers Wood, CEO, Guidepost Solutions, adding “Under her leadership, our National Security team will provide expert guidance and support to clients in mission-critical areas of their businesses as they navigate the complexities of building a compliant organisation.”
Prior to joining Guidepost Solutions, Douglas served as the FBI’s executive assistant director for the National Security Branch, overseeing its global counterterrorism, counterintelligence and intelligence operations. She also served as the FBI’s Chief Intelligence Officer. “The global nature of today’s business can often intersect with national security issues. We hope to work with businesses to better understand and mitigate those areas of concern, both for the client and for the government,” Stephanie Douglas said.
US government security officials
Douglas is joined by a veteran group of professionals with experience inside key agencies of the United States government, including the White House, Department of Justice, Department of the Treasury, Department of Commerce, Department of Homeland Security, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and United States Attorneys’ offices around the country. Several still maintain high-level security clearances within the federal government.
Douglas further stated, “We are continuing to add talent to our highly qualified team. Kenneth Mendelson joined Guidepost Solutions earlier this year. He has worked for more than 25 years at the intersection of law, information technology and public policy. He specialises in compliance matters related to CFIUS and Team Telecom. And, last month Christopher Kim joined us with over 23 years of investigative and legal experience. Prior to joining Guidepost Solutions, his practice was focused on international financial institutions such as the World Bank Group sanctions matters, internal corporate investigations and monitorships involving the U.S. government.”